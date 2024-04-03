Movies SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW (Jason Momoa to Play Lobo, post #30)

Update: April 3, 2024

Craig Gillespie to Direct DC Studios' SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Starring Milly Alcock

Craig-Gillespie.jpg


It’s up, up and away for director Craig Gillespie, who is in talks to helm Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The filmmaker joins James Gunn (Superman) and Andy Muscheiti (the Batman feature The Brave and the Bold) as among the filmmakers building out the slate of projects for DC Studios, the Warner Bros. division led by Gunn and Peter Safran.

With Gillespie, DC gains a tried and true helmer known for putting a grounded yet stylish spin on projects such as Disney’s Cruella, the skating drama I, Tonya and TV’s Pam & Tommy. He was last in theaters with the GameStop movie Dumb Money.

Supergirl stars House of the Dragon‘s Milly Alcock, who will play Kara Zor-El, the cousin of Superman. The feature is inspired by the Tom King and Bilquis Evely comic and will depart from the earnest take on the character audiences may know from the CW Supergirl series.

“We will see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, raised on a rock, a chip off of Krypton, and who watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life and then come to Earth,” Gunn told reporters in early 2023.

Ana Nogueira penned the script for the project, which does not have a release date. DC Studios is currently in production on Superman, its first feature.

‘Supergirl’ Movie Finds Director with Craig Gillespie

The 'I, Tonya' and 'Cruella' helmer will handle duties on the DC project.
Seems a little bit ambitious to have a Supergirl movie before they even have an idea whether there's an audience for it. Superman I get, Batman or Joker I get. Not sure Supergirl will move the needle, probably should be smart with the budget.
 
I’ve never heard of this hero, director or actress so my expectations are low, even for a dc movie.
 
Really like that art in the OP.

Gonna look into it.
 
How many of these chick superhero movies do they have to do for them to realize they do not make money? Wonder Woman did just fine but the rest? Sheesh. Seems like a money laundering syndicate?
 
I'm probably going to hate myself for saying this but it's probably more promising than she hulk, female ghost busters or madme
 
My guess is this will be a story about someone with superpowers that isn't sure they want to be a hero due to their suffering from PTSD?
 
So a girl of today will be a woman of tomorrow?

Make sense
 
How do Kryptonians shave? I feel like I need to know this.

Kryptonite razor? Do human razors cut through alien hair? Can their hair stop bullets and hold up falling helicopters?

I need some caffeine.
 
Excelsior said:
How do Kryptonians shave? I feel like I need to know this.

Kryptonite razor? Do human razors cut through alien hair? Can their hair stop bullets and hold up falling helicopters?

I need some caffeine.
Click to expand...
a mirror and their eye lasers

so either the women are born hairless 'down there' or they have super bushes.
 
She's the 24 year old thst looked 12 from game of thrones ?
 
Is this a reboot of the DC universe? I quite liked the first few seasons of the supergirl tv show
 
