Update: April 3, 2024
Craig Gillespie to Direct DC Studios' SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Starring Milly Alcock
It’s up, up and away for director Craig Gillespie, who is in talks to helm Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.
The filmmaker joins James Gunn (Superman) and Andy Muscheiti (the Batman feature The Brave and the Bold) as among the filmmakers building out the slate of projects for DC Studios, the Warner Bros. division led by Gunn and Peter Safran.
With Gillespie, DC gains a tried and true helmer known for putting a grounded yet stylish spin on projects such as Disney’s Cruella, the skating drama I, Tonya and TV’s Pam & Tommy. He was last in theaters with the GameStop movie Dumb Money.
Supergirl stars House of the Dragon‘s Milly Alcock, who will play Kara Zor-El, the cousin of Superman. The feature is inspired by the Tom King and Bilquis Evely comic and will depart from the earnest take on the character audiences may know from the CW Supergirl series.
“We will see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, raised on a rock, a chip off of Krypton, and who watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life and then come to Earth,” Gunn told reporters in early 2023.
Ana Nogueira penned the script for the project, which does not have a release date. DC Studios is currently in production on Superman, its first feature.
