Superfight idea

J

JTDarkseid

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Aug 24, 2022
Messages
305
Reaction score
304
Who thinks a superfight between Ilia Topuria and Sean O’Malley at 145 would be nice once Sean defends his title against Marlon Vera?
 
Getting tired of these superfights. Sean should defend against Merab first
 
No more superhighway. Everybdivision has contenders so fight and defend six times.

Except flyweight. Pantoja beat almost the entire top ten.
 
Maybe Sean needs to defend the title more than once before he moves up. Assuming he beats Chito
 
Limeade said:
No more superhighway. Everybdivision has contenders so fight and defend six times.

Except flyweight. Pantoja beat almost the entire top ten.
Click to expand...
Pantoja is too old for suprfights especially against a young champ like Sean. Lets get some new blood like Albazi or Mokaev then we can discuss potential superfights.
 
Two champs with zero defenses what a super fight wow dana take my money and fuck my bitch! - TS
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Trabaho
O Miley vs Ilia
Replies
1
Views
146
MrBlackheart
MrBlackheart
W
  • Poll
Media Illia Topuria wants to fight McGregor instead of O'Malley
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
3K
Dorkman
Dorkman

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,753
Messages
55,164,358
Members
174,650
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top