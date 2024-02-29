Superfight idea

JTDarkseid
Who thinks a superfight between Ilia Topuria and Sean O’Malley at 145 would be nice once Sean defends his title against Marlon Vera?
Pantoja is too old for suprfights especially against a young champ like Sean. Lets get some new blood like Albazi or Mokaev then we can discuss potential superfights.No more superhighway. Everybdivision has contenders so fight and defend six times.
Except flyweight. Pantoja beat almost the entire top ten.