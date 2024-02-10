Superbowl...explain to non Americans

So i have no idea WTF goes on with this thing

So people who dont even care or support either team actually tune in and watch this thing...WHY?

I understand you may get to see a free concert at half time(which can be watched on the internet without all the shitty American Football shit either side of it)

Seems like the most ridiculous thing ever to watch something for over 3 hours in which you have no connection to at all, other than being American
 
Do you watch any sports?
 
Bro, the Deadpool/Wolverine teaser trailer drops at half-time. Worth watching the Super Bowl for that alone. :)
 
You don't watch the finals of the world cup or anything? Doesn't sound like a true fan of the sport.
In the US, it's the most wagered on game every year. Resulting in high viewing numbers. You don't have to be a fan of either team to respect the talent involved.
 
Why is it any different to any other country?
The premier league final in UK is surely watched by more than just the team supporters, it's still a big deal, same as Stanley cup final or whatever else.

For the record I don't "get" it either, I saw the graph about it being only a few minutes playtime in those 3hrs.
 
Well it’s atleast an hour of playtime , just like hockey or most other timed sports
 
Firstly, it's Super Bowl.

Second, the season is a beautiful song and dance, where only two teams shuffled on down.

And they are doing it for you.


bears.gif
 
