Superbowl...explain to non Americans

treelo
@red
Dec 19, 2001
- Dec 19, 2001
- Messages
- 8,001
- Reaction score
- 2,265
So i have no idea WTF goes on with this thing
So people who dont even care or support either team actually tune in and watch this thing...WHY?
I understand you may get to see a free concert at half time(which can be watched on the internet without all the shitty American Football shit either side of it)
Seems like the most ridiculous thing ever to watch something for over 3 hours in which you have no connection to at all, other than being American
