



So i came across this great video the UFC posted a month ago. Don't know if it has been posted yet, i did the search and found nothing. It has all the memorable wins of Anderson and the interviews of some of his victims (well except Bisping).



It strikes me how great understanding he had of martial arts and body movements. The way he dealt with his opponent almost felt like an improvisation. Most of his fights it seemed like he had a different answer, an answer that was coming from the perception he had in the heat of the moment.



I don't think it had to do with him fighting of instincts, rather than him being able to manipulate the reactions of his opponents and create an opening when he needed to. Being able to do this needs years of practice, total body relaxation, great reaction time of course, and passionate love for martial arts.



The older Anderson got, the smarter and technical he had to be to compensate for his speed loss. He became a master of rolling with punches, and got interested in various forms of arts (capoeira, wing chun, philipino boxing) that helped him confuse his opponents and not create a pattern.



I think what he's done will hardly be reproduced because he always showed us different ways to win. One of his most impressive is not mentionend in the video : when he reversed Marquadt takedown attempt and punished him with two perfect straights, it's like he was showing this young kid how to do the job. Incredible.