Says Qatar, and that this event will include other one night tourneys. Also says the dudes putting up the money want to outdo Floyd's payouts. We shall see.Who is putting this on?
The truth of this statement is undeniableMinowaman beats them all in one night...
Turns out the guy who was putting it together is now in jail for Fraud according to Eddie Hall.
I'm shocked, the 300m prize pool seemed so legit.Turns out the guy who was putting it together is now in jail for Fraud according to Eddie Hall.
So now Eddie is fighting two Polish twin Influencers at a Hall in Blackburn for World Freak Fighting.