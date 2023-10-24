News Super HW tournament ($300m in prize pool): Eddie Hall, Brian Shaw, Martyn Ford, Mitchell Hooper

PudzianFighter

PudzianFighter

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Mar 29, 2011
Messages
1,123
Reaction score
610
$300m - WTF

https://fitnessvolt.com/mitchell-hooper-mma-fight-against-eddie-hall/

eeeeeeeeeeeee.png
 
Time to Bulk up!

3cmbK8.gif
 
This is great. This is my kind of fights.
 
They’re going to gas in the first grappling exchange
 
Just being a referee in this tournament is terrifying.
 
cmw43 said:
Turns out the guy who was putting it together is now in jail for Fraud according to Eddie Hall.

So now Eddie is fighting two Polish twin Influencers at a Hall in Blackburn for World Freak Fighting.

GMv_Rh6WQAAX-k0.jpg:large
Click to expand...
I'm shocked, the 300m prize pool seemed so legit.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,266
Messages
55,616,083
Members
174,856
Latest member
radomuser120

Share this page

Back
Top