Super hard mechanic question.

fishbisquit

White Belt
This involves a 30 year old john deere lx 173 tractor. I turn the key and 80% I get a click. The other times it starts and runs 100% perfect. The battery is new. The starter is new. The starter solenoid, which goes into the starter and spins, is new. I had the ignition control panel swapped out with a different one and it made no difference. The starter and solenoid both work when jumped. The machine looks new. When it goes it runs like new. I just cant figure this one out. I always get a click when turning the key. It is almost like the majority of the time not enough power is getting through. But checking what I checked, I dunno where else to look.
 
Mice gnawed cables?
Connections of cables to battery not good? [Edit: Probably not this if it starts 10/10 when jumped.]
Earth cable gnawed or otherwise improperly connected?
You're intermittently triggering some safety switch (no weight in seat, vehicle in gear etc.)?
Such a switch intermittently malfunctioning although you are doing things correctly?
Edit 2: Relevant fuses and relays checked? Maybe mice got one of them.
 
