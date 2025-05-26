Super hard mechanic question.

This involves a 30 year old john deere lx 173 tractor. I turn the key and 80% I get a click. The other times it starts and runs 100% perfect. The battery is new. The starter is new. The starter solenoid, which goes into the starter and spins, is new. I had the ignition control panel swapped out with a different one and it made no difference. The starter and solenoid both work when jumped. The machine looks new. When it goes it runs like new. I just cant figure this one out. I always get a click when turning the key. It is almost like the majority of the time not enough power is getting through. But checking what I checked, I dunno where else to look.