Crime Sundowning Trump thinks Barron is a technological genius because Barron can turn on a laptop

When people say they want Trump to have a 3rd term, i laugh because that old fuck dont have 8 years left in him. Plus they want it so Sundowning Trump can only run for a 3rd term but writing the law so GOATBama cant run. They know GOATBama will eat up over 80 sundowning Trump in any debate.

Everyone can we all agree in 2028 we don't vote for a dude that will be in his 80's while serving as President. I saw Bidens decline, and now Trump has IV bruises on his hands all the time, and says dumb old man shit all the time. Plus Trumps make up is getting thicker and thicker each time I see him, probably because of the blood thinners they have him on are wiping out his color.
 
Wouldn't be a day of the week without a 44nutjob TDS thread. Dude's trying to crack 400 Trump threads on a karate website.
 
Barron is a genius. He was supposedly the mastermind behind the goat rug pull of the Trump/melania meme coins.
 
