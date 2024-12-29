Dillydilly
This thread is for the general discussion of the event Sunday/Monday anytime TD parlay 1 pm ET 12-29. Please add to the discussion here.
Pick 3.1
B Irving-170
J Taylor-275
S Barkley-275
+195
Pick3.2
J cook -135
A Jacob's-250
J Gibbs-275
+231
Big6
Add both parlays above
8.81
