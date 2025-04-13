Sumo Citrus oranges

Apr 9, 2007
3,877
5,082
Who here has had the pleasure of trying these incredible fruits?
I got some at Costco the other day and holy fuck these oranges are batshit fucking amazing!!!!
My favorite dessert is good ice cream and I have just been eating oranges instead!
They are like giant Mandarins with 5x the sugar.
The peel basically falls off the fruit for added convenience!
I looked online and these oranges are a hot topic.
My advice to anyone who likes anything that tastes good is buy them and eat them.
1744523666439.png
 
Nah. I saw them and the extra wart like bump gave me the ick. It's probably good though.
 
lsa said:
I was going to say not like @Slobodan at all.
He is the worst
THE WORST!

But he is a bit of a fruity
Click to expand...
He was attentive and possibly concerned with another thread I made regarding YouTube shenanigans. I'm going to give him the benefit of the doubt here.
 
  • Like
Reactions: lsa
