Sumo Citrus oranges

Your Salad
Brown Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Apr 9, 2007
- Messages
- 3,877
- Reaction score
- 5,082
Who here has had the pleasure of trying these incredible fruits?
I got some at Costco the other day and holy fuck these oranges are batshit fucking amazing!!!!
My favorite dessert is good ice cream and I have just been eating oranges instead!
They are like giant Mandarins with 5x the sugar.
The peel basically falls off the fruit for added convenience!
I looked online and these oranges are a hot topic.
My advice to anyone who likes anything that tastes good is buy them and eat them.
