"ISTANBUL -- Turkish authorities detained several journalists from their homes, a media workers’ union reported Monday, in what it said was a crackdown amid escalating protests triggered by the imprisonment of the mayor of Istanbul and top rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
On Sunday, a court formally arrested Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and ordered him jailed pending a trial on corruption charges. His detention on Wednesday sparked the largest wave of street demonstrations in Turkey in more than a decade and deepened concerns over democracy and the rule of law in the country."
https://abcnews.go.com/Internationa...-protests-jailing-key-erdogan-rival-120088321
Is this the end of democracy and Kemalism in Turkiye? The EU is watching closely as Erdogan has stated that "The EU cannot exist without Turkiye"
Is this the end of democracy and Kemalism in Turkiye? The EU is watching closely as Erdogan has stated that "The EU cannot exist without Turkiye"
