Sulaiman thinks adding more judges will solve things...

treelo
@red
I personally cant think of a worse idea, it just opens up the wider web for corruption and shit judges
its hard enough to find 3 good judges who can score a fight properly, imagine adding in another 3
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: WBC wants to increase the number of ringside judges for undisputed fight
The WBC wants an increase in the number of ringside officials scoring the May 18 undisputed clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk; WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman hopes video replay will be in use for Fury-Usyk: Controversy in a fight of this magnitude would be unacceptable
