Sulaiman thinks adding more judges will solve things...

treelo

treelo

//Do something here
@red
Joined
Dec 19, 2001
Messages
8,016
Reaction score
2,296
I personally cant think of a worse idea, it just opens up the wider web for corruption and shit judges

its hard enough to find 3 good judges who can score a fight properly, imagine adding in another 3

www.skysports.com

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: WBC wants to increase the number of ringside judges for undisputed fight

The WBC wants an increase in the number of ringside officials scoring the May 18 undisputed clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk; WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman hopes video replay will be in use for Fury-Usyk: Controversy in a fight of this magnitude would be unacceptable
www.skysports.com www.skysports.com
 
It didn't help at the Olympics so I don't think it'll work in the pros. The problem is deeper than the number of judges scoring the bout. The WBC can't even decide on the number of judges that they'd like. They're saying "5 or 6" which means that they haven't exactly thought this through. You'd want an odd number, not an even one.
 
I agree with him. Five instead of three should have been introduced a long time ago already. Glory has done well with it and contrary to what has been said above, I think the last Olympic games using that system have been awesome in terms of fairness. It's less chance for error in case of competency. And at least makes it more difficult in case of corruption. (Paying 3 is more expensive than paying 2)
 
Judges aren't stupid, there's just not enough of them. Thanks Mauricio. Give yourself a commemorative WBC figuring it out belt.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,773
Messages
55,165,981
Members
174,651
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top