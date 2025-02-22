  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Suits TV show reboot.

fingercuffs

fingercuffs

36CFIST
Platinum Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2007
Messages
120,764
Reaction score
55,362
Well that crept up, it starts on Sunday!

I can't find the trailer husband showed me yesterday but I actually felt pretty star struck at the end and it would be a bit of a spoiler if I posted it anyway. THE BEST lawyer drama ever, I'm going to miss the fuck out of Donna though.

It changing networks twice and now and a new home with NBC I hope it keeps up with previous standards but it looks pretty neat so far.
 
I don’t know if I’ll watch it but I hope it turns out good. The last season of Suits without Mike and Jessica just wasn’t the same, and I didn’t like Katherine Heigl’s character.
 
Without the Harvey Mike dynamic Suits didn't work.

I like Amell an live him in the early seasons of Arrow but he's not replacing Harvey imo.

Mike an Harvey are supposed to get guest spots first season I will watch that . If show seems to be good I might really start watching. But unsure Amell is good enough to carry this would need great characters like suits with him like Lewis n Donna.
 
Law Talkin’ Guy said:
I don’t know if I’ll watch it but I hope it turns out good. The last season of Suits without Mike and Jessica just wasn’t the same, and I didn’t like Katherine Heigl’s character.
Click to expand...
I ended up disliking their story after the royal family butted in with her sexiness. It ended up lame so when they left I wasn’t too fussed, I wish he could have stayed though.
 
Streeter said:
Without the Harvey Mike dynamic Suits didn't work.

I like Amell an live him in the early seasons of Arrow but he's not replacing Harvey imo.

Mike an Harvey are supposed to get guest spots first season I will watch that . If show seems to be good I might really start watching. But unsure Amell is good enough to carry this would need great characters like suits with him like Lewis n Donna.
Click to expand...
I remember him as a very gay spin instructor on Queer as Folk.

You couldn’t get more of a bigger Suits fan than me, I even have a You Just Got Litt Up mug. So if I’m excited…
 
Never saw the original, probably won't see this one.
 
fingercuffs said:
I remember him as a very gay spin instructor on Queer as Folk.

You couldn’t get more of a bigger Suits fan than me, I even have a You Just Got Litt Up mug. So if I’m excited…
Click to expand...
Lewis was the best in the show imo. I loved the show but after the season where Mike was in jail it sorta fell off a cliff for me. An the Jessica spin off was terrible imo..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,917
Messages
56,929,676
Members
175,463
Latest member
Mynameisjeff

Share this page

Back
Top