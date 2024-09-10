I have a friend who lives down the street named meth-head Manny. Great guy, has a few problems but who doesn’t. Meth-head Manny use to own Manny’s Muay Thai before his life went downhill.



Anyways, meth-head Manny is always giving me respect, saying I look handsome, calling me a great guy, telling me all the ladies love me. He usually follows this up by asking for money.



I imagine this is how it must feel for MMA legends like Usman to hear they have the respect of a guy like Sean O’Malley.