HoiceNJuicy
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jun 8, 2020
- Messages
- 105
- Reaction score
- 766
Henry had to laugh!
Original incident, for those who missed it (or forgot):
Original incident, for those who missed it (or forgot):
Yeah wtf don't lump Usman in lmaoActually Henry, he did that ... to you.
Original incident, for those who missed it (or forgot):
Every time I watch this clip, it gives me the uncanny vibe of a clip from The Office.
Man.. the chemstiry in the p4p podcast between these two is incredible...
And by that, i mean not credible at all
Every time I watch this clip, it gives me the uncanny vibe of a clip from The Office. The way Henry initially interjects and how the camera abruptly pans over to and zooms in on him, not to mention Figgy smiling awkwardly in the background as he looks between him & Sean... it's fucking hilarious in the most weird way.
Cejudo was so triggered."He didn't do that to me, he did that to us!"