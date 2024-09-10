Media Suga Sean gets revenge on Henry Cejudo

I have a friend who lives down the street named meth-head Manny. Great guy, has a few problems but who doesn’t. Meth-head Manny use to own Manny’s Muay Thai before his life went downhill.

Anyways, meth-head Manny is always giving me respect, saying I look handsome, calling me a great guy, telling me all the ladies love me. He usually follows this up by asking for money.

I imagine this is how it must feel for MMA legends like Usman to hear they have the respect of a guy like Sean O’Malley.
 
Usman was shook. What a shame.
The rest of the podcast Henry really is glazing Merab
<36>
 
Re: "He didn't do that to me, he did that to us!"

“When a man is close to death, they try and buddy up together.” - Conor McGregor
 
HoiceNJuicy said:
Original incident, for those who missed it (or forgot):


Click to expand...


Every time I watch this clip, it gives me the uncanny vibe of a clip from The Office. The way Henry initially interjects and how the camera abruptly pans over to and zooms in on him, not to mention Figgy smiling awkwardly in the background as he looks between him & Sean... it's fucking hilarious in the most weird way.
 
Man.. the chemestry in the p4p podcast between these two is incredible...

And by that, i mean not credible at all

<Fedor23>
 
Chama said:
Man.. the chemstiry in the p4p podcast between these two is incredible...

And by that, i mean not credible at all
Click to expand...
That post was definitely chama. :)


Safton said:
Every time I watch this clip, it gives me the uncanny vibe of a clip from The Office. The way Henry initially interjects and how the camera abruptly pans over to and zooms in on him, not to mention Figgy smiling awkwardly in the background as he looks between him & Sean... it's fucking hilarious in the most weird way.
Click to expand...

If you've never seen The Office (U.S.) that wouldn't mean anything BUT

You nailed the hell outta that comparison! Doing that normal 2 person interview, then hearing backgrond talk & panning the camera over to CCC trash talking, then back to Sean's deadpan look of "wtf was that" ... then him explaining it to the reporter - just like The Office woulda filmed it! <Moves>
 
Watched the old interview and I was completely taken by surprise by how they were talking about the Munhoz fight, like O'Malley was dominating him. Granted I haven't rewatched it, but I remember it to be extremely close with neither guy managing to mount any offense.
O'Malley would of course say he was winning, but what the fuck was that journalist doing?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,905
Messages
56,161,410
Members
175,090
Latest member
edmundharry949

Share this page

Back
Top