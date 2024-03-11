Suga foot hurt himself again.

Seen him wearing huge splint on his arm, and a giant boot on his foot.
Seems that even in victory this dude fucks himself up lol.

Anyone know what he broke?



I personally can't stand him myself but you can't deny his skill.
Hats off to the kid, he won in convincing fashion.
 
He needs one of those knee scooters to put wheels under his bum foot.
 
I think this is called 'fashion', mate, or at least I can't rule the possibility out based on what I've seen him wearing.
 
Lol, I don't think he chose this outfit.
 
mr-glass-they-called-me-mr-glass.gif
 
Dude is basically a skeleton, so I'm not surprised he gets hurt most of the time, even when he wins.

But it's also equally impressive the type of power he generates being such a bean pole.
 
Whatcha gonna do…….. when the pink and blue haired brittle pick me boy runs wild on youuuuuu!!

Suga defies logic, he throws way too hard for having chicken bones.
 
He does have good power for a skinny prick lol.
Hurts himself every other fight it seems though.

Broke his hand vs Moutinho too.
 
Lmao, this whole comment made me laugh ya bastad.
 
A guy with his style is vulnerable to certain types of injuries. He needs to work on his tendon strength with isometric and very high rep training.
 
