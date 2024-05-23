Lori Ann LaRocco

An ocean container capacity crunch has hit global trade just as peak shipping season starts, with freight spot rates up some 30% over the past few weeks and heading higher.

Bad weather, longer ocean transits, and vessels skipping ports are adding to the supply chain issues.

Freight intelligence firm Xeneta is warning that rates could rise through June, and the “dramatic” rise will surpass the Red Sea spike, ultimately hitting consumer prices.

Shipping capacity forecasts were off​

“Trade lanes from Asia to Latin America, Transpacific routes, and Asia to Europe are all experiencing space constraints,”

Fear of new post-pandemic supply-chain cost record​

“Carriers are facing serious equipment shortage nowadays due to the long-term congestion, blank sailings, demand increase caused by South America tariff implementation and so on,”