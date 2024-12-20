Crime Suchir Balaji, who accused OpenAI of breaking copyright law, has been found dead.

payton

payton

Thomas Matthew Crooks
@purple
Joined
Jul 18, 2024
Messages
1,560
Reaction score
3,362
1734153486-7465.jpg



An OpenAI researcher-turned-whistleblower has been found dead in an apartment in San Francisco, authorities said.

The body of Suchir Balaji, 26, was discovered on 26 November after police said they received a call asking officers to check on his wellbeing.

The San Francisco medical examiner's office determined his death to be suicide and police found no evidence of foul play.

Mr Balaji had publicly spoken out against artificial intelligence company OpenAI's practices, which has been fighting a number of lawsuits relating to its data-gathering practices.

Mr Balaji had come to the conclusion that "OpenAI's use of copyrighted data to build ChatGPT violated the law and that technologies like ChatGPT were damaging the internet".

OpenAI says its models are "trained on publicly available data".

www.bbc.com

Suchir Balaji: OpenAI whistleblower found dead in apartment

The San Francisco medical examiner's office determined Suchir Balaji's death to be suicide and police found no evidence of foul play.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com
 
It's just a coincidence! How dare anyone believe people could be capable of this! Hunters Laptop isn't real! The FBI had nothing to do with Jan 6! Biden's daughters diary isn't real! The world is closer to a movie than people realize. The Clintons and Bidens are proof of that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Pliny Pete
Elections Open AI/Chat GPT Whistleblower Murde... I Mean Commits Suicide Before He Could Testify
Replies
5
Views
304
Sweater of AV
Sweater of AV
Takes Two To Tango
News Father of Missing Hawaii Woman Found Dead in Los Angeles 2 Weeks After His Daughter's Disappearance
3 4 5
Replies
80
Views
4K
Osculater
Osculater

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,952
Messages
56,680,140
Members
175,345
Latest member
uziii

Share this page

Back
Top