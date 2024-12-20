Suchir Balaji: OpenAI whistleblower found dead in apartment The San Francisco medical examiner's office determined Suchir Balaji's death to be suicide and police found no evidence of foul play.

An OpenAI researcher-turned-whistleblower has been found dead in an apartment in San Francisco, authorities said.The body of Suchir Balaji, 26, was discovered on 26 November after police said they received a call asking officers to check on his wellbeing.The San Francisco medical examiner's office determined his death to beand police found no evidence of foul play.Mr Balaji had publicly spoken out against artificial intelligence company OpenAI's practices, which has been fighting a number of lawsuits relating to its data-gathering practices.Mr Balaji had come to the conclusion that "OpenAI's use of copyrighted data to build ChatGPT violated the law and that technologies like ChatGPT were damaging the internet".OpenAI says its models are "trained on publicly available data".