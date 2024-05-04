Such BS that Mighty Mouse was pushed to the side and basically traded

DJ had to lose to legitimize the division, at least for brain dead MMA fans that fill this this forum. Let them explain to you how big a draw Pantoja is.



He needed to create his own rivals and competition, which he somewhat did before leaving.



The perception was DJ was the one decent flyweight, and the rest all sucked. They were booked and treated as pre-lim fighters.. And most flyweights still are.



Also, DJ wasn't a passive bystander in this trade. He was committed and pushed for it. His trainer was VP of ONE FC.