Such BS that Mighty Mouse was pushed to the side and basically traded

Still don't understand why the UFC got rid of arguably the best Flyweight ever, basically acting like 125 will go up in flames only to later promote it like it should have been from the beginning. Fast forward to now with Flyweights headlining a PPV.
Obviously, he's an older version, but how would MM fair against the top of the current FW's in the UFC?
