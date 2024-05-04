Such BS that Mighty Mouse was pushed to the side and basically traded

cntrlvafightfan

Still don't understand why the UFC got rid of arguably the best Flyweight ever, basically acting like 125 will go up in flames only to later promote it like it should have been from the beginning. Fast forward to now with Flyweights headlining a PPV.

Obviously, he's an older version, but how would MM fair against the top of the current FW's in the UFC?
 
DJ would beat them all in his prime, still think he stands a chance against the top competition still in the ufc.

but yeah, braindead move by dana to ditch him for askren regardless of how spicy askren was at that time. i don't think trading is the worst concept ever though, i am sure that they are some middling fighters that we could trade with ONE to see my boy, Rodtang in the UFC, Colby is the one that comes to mind the most.
 
Nobody cared about Mighty Mouse.Why would Dana? He's running a business. It was even a meme that noone cared about Mighty Mouse.
 
They milked more money from Askren and then Masvidal after the knee than what DJ would ever give them.
 
DJ had to lose to legitimize the division, at least for brain dead MMA fans that fill this this forum. Let them explain to you how big a draw Pantoja is.

He needed to create his own rivals and competition, which he somewhat did before leaving.

The perception was DJ was the one decent flyweight, and the rest all sucked. They were booked and treated as pre-lim fighters.. And most flyweights still are.

Also, DJ wasn't a passive bystander in this trade. He was committed and pushed for it. His trainer was VP of ONE FC.
 
Ting was years ago and worked out for both parties. Askren got sacrificed blessed Masvidal widdem casual eyez n DJ got taken care of inda East endz. When 6ixdog finna start living in di present day fam smdh
 
I think you needed DJ to leave in order for flyweight to grow. He'd be my pick in basically any matchup in the division to this day though, I hope he comes back for a fight or two before he hangs it up.
 
He would have retired from the UFC with 20+ title defenses
 
Good move by Dana. UFC promoted DJ with no results. DJ wasn’t willing to move up to try to generate interest. DJ doesn’t draw much interest or attention and it was better for him to go to a small promotion.
 
cntrlvafightfan said:
Still don't understand why the UFC got rid of arguably the best Flyweight Mixed Martial Arts fighter ever
fixed.


You don't have to agree, but you are a fool if you don't have him in a very prominent position within that discussion.
 
DanAndroid said:
I think you needed DJ to leave in order for flyweight to grow. He'd be my pick in basically any matchup in the division to this day though, I hope he comes back for a fight or two before he hangs it up.
I think you needed DJ to leave in order to appreciate him.
 
