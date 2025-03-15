  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social Successful spacex launch to save stranded astronauts yesterday(update: otw home)

Koro_11 said:
Amazing what humans can do when they put their mind to it.
Well it’s not really amazing because this was planned 7 months ago when NASA made a deal with Space X who at that time said they weren’t ready either . The astronauts were up there to do configurations on the ISS they had a schedule in place , the Trump administration is trying to paint a picture that Biden was in charge of NASA and they left them up there to make Trump and Musk heroes in a non political situation .

NASA made the decision 9 months ago because of protocol safety .

The Trumpers are so out of it I bet most thought they were hanging off a craft in space screaming for help the entire time . 😂
 
This sounds a bit bad, but I didnt know anyone was up there, let alone, stranded until...shit I think the election.
 
Deaths Head said:
Well it’s not really amazing because this was planned 7 months ago when NASA made a deal with Space X who at that time said they weren’t ready either . The astronauts were up there to do configurations on the ISS they had a schedule in place , the Trump administration is trying to paint a picture that Biden was in charge of NASA and they left them up there to make Trump and Musk heroes in a non political situation .

NASA made the decision 9 months ago because of protocol safety .

The Trumpers are so out of it I bet most thought they were hanging off a craft in space screaming for help the entire time . 😂
I don't know what any of the political drivel you just spewed has to do with my comment that it's amazing humans have found a way to launch people into space?
 
TrueBias said:
This sounds a bit bad, but I didnt know anyone was up there, let alone, stranded until...shit I think the election.
That’s because it wasn’t news they were working on stuff for NASA , Trump once again made false claims they were stuck up there to make it into a political topic . NASA wanted specific seats fir safety so they told the astronauts to stay on the ISS .

This isn’t exactly news breaking news so the Trump administration made it into a rescue mission . 😵‍💫
 
Koro_11 said:
I don't know what any of the political drivel you just spewed has to do with my comment that it's amazing humans have found a way to launch people into space?
Yea we’ve been doing that since the 60”s ? My political drive is showing how fake news can be they literally made a scheduled plan to come home into a rescue mission . Lol
 
Deaths Head said:
Yea we’ve been doing that since the 60”s ? My political drive is showing how fake news can be they literally made a scheduled plan to come home into a rescue mission . Lol
They were only supposed to be there for 8 days and technical issues caused it to turn into 9 months.
 
Deaths Head said:
Yea we’ve been doing that since the 60”s ? My political drive is showing how fake news can be they literally made a scheduled plan to come home into a rescue mission . Lol
And my comment was simply that it's amazing we are able to do it.

I have no idea why you went on a partisan rant in response to a comment that had zero to do with politics and was simply commenting on human achievement, it's just bizarre.
 
