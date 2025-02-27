Successful exits from MMA

WillyWarminski
Thinking back to Ruthless Robbie Lawler and seeing how his last bout went as good as you could hope, delivering on his signature approach to finishes. Who else had a successful career but finished it off strong, rather than terribly fading out?
Though Robbie naturally declined, he hit the jackpot on his exit.
Whereas El Cucuy continues a dramatic slide down.
Let's get some great exit stories.
We have enough tragedy emerging in the sport.
