  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Successful exits from MMA

WillyWarminski

WillyWarminski

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Sep 4, 2024
Messages
340
Reaction score
538
Thinking back to Ruthless Robbie Lawler and seeing how his last bout went as good as you could hope, delivering on his signature approach to finishes. Who else had a successful career but finished it off strong, rather than terribly fading out?

Though Robbie naturally declined, he hit the jackpot on his exit.
Whereas El Cucuy continues a dramatic slide down.

Let's get some great exit stories.
We have enough tragedy emerging in the sport.
 
Cro Cop.
Went out on a win streak, retired on doctor's orders due to a stroke, but capped it off with a ten fight win streak including an Openweight GP win.
 
Khabib walked down prime Gaethje, won the fight and made it look easy.
 
Amanda Nunes obviously walked away on top.

Chris Lytle I always thought was a nice one. Won a main event in his home town.
 
Joe Lauzon would have been a nice one but he fucked it up. He told Dana he was going to retire after the Pearce fight, won in Boston, didn't do it and hasn't fought since and is now probably retired anyway.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,218
Messages
56,951,063
Members
175,474
Latest member
Gustavo72689

Share this page

Back
Top