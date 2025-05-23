Subway upset about big back activities

Sakuraba is #1
Subway is shocked that people are devouring entire footlongs like they’re auditioning for a competitive eating contest!
Joking aside, I remember footlongs used to cost only $5. I can eat the whole thing in one sitting no problem. I used to love their Spicy Italian on wheat.
