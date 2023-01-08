Subway is such a tightwad

Rhood
I would never eat there to begin with, but I was going through my mail and saw this coupon flyer among the stack.
As I looked through the deals I noticed.....
Buy a footlong or subway melt and get a free bag of chips
A bag of chips? R E A L L Y ? ?
You mean those tiny bag of chips they sell at 7-11 for 75¢
Hey everyone, this coupon wants you to spend $11 to get 75¢ off
