Subway is such a tightwad

I would never eat there to begin with, but I was going through my mail and saw this coupon flyer among the stack.
As I looked through the deals I noticed.....

Buy a footlong or subway melt and get a free bag of chips
A bag of chips? R E A L L Y ? ?
You mean those tiny bag of chips they sell at 7-11 for 75¢
Hey everyone, this coupon wants you to spend $11 to get 75¢ off

new-coupons-these-are-from-the-midwest-area-ymmv-dont-v0-dpb1a1pyyaaa1.jpg
 
Those seem like pretty standard coupons. Most places offer coupons like a free drink when you buy a meal. I'd argue a cup of soda is worth a lot less than chips. I'd just eat at home anyways instead of that garbage.
 
Their prices and daily promotions fluctuate too much. Last Tuesday I paid $15.99 for 6”, chips, cookie, and drink. Two days later I paid $6.99 for the same thing.
 
Tightwad is also Jared from Subway guy's nickname in prison
 
if you order subway online and use code freesub, you can get buy 1 get 1 at many locations. and you can reuse the code multiple times. and its worked for many months.

ive used it a few times when desparate. but i fucking hate subway. terrible food. even with bogo, i barely see it as value.
 
2 footlongs for $13 ain't a bad deal.

Or 3 footlongs for $18 isn't bad either.

I'd use those coupons
 
Footlong meal with chips and drink is 8.99. so why would you buy a footlong just to get a bag of chips. How much is a footlong on its own?
 
late stage capitalism, squeezing the last juice out of the proletariat
 
I used to eat Subway most days when I worked in a corporate office on Wilshire, in L.A. There were so many great restaurants around there, but I was always so busy that I didn't want to waste time. Anyway, it was decent and cheap at the time. It has been awhile since I went there, but their sandwiches at least didn't make me feel like shit, like McDonald's or most heavy fast-food. I can't imagine it is too great now, though. I stopped by a Subway a few years ago, and it smelled like old bandaids and sadness. No thanks.
 
Yeah subways on the stingier side, same with Wendys.
 
The one I never understood is Arby's. Their deals are always something like "5 beef and cheddar for $10". Who tf eats 5 sandwiches? Even if I'm getting several sandwiches I'm not getting all the same ones.
 
Typical fucking welfare queen.

You're going to give me something for free........ IT"S NOT ENOUGH OMFG!!!!!
 
