Law Substitute teacher KO's student for using racial slur

Video in the link

Here in Las Vegas teacher knocks out student for using racial slur

Kid is Mexican and used the N word in class. The rap song N word, not the hard R

It's been on my local news and my sister works as a teacher in this school


nypost.com

Substitute teacher fights student who allegedly used racial slur in crowded Vegas school hallway

A Las Vegas substitute teacher and a teen student unleashed a barrage of punches on each other after a classroom argument over a reported slur spilled out into a crowded hallway in front of other s…
nypost.com nypost.com
 
Kid was moving forward and got cracked, fair play to the teacher there. However hitting him once he's KO'd is bad and probably will hurt him in court, especially since the kid seems to be a minor.

Also lol @ fighting with a backpack on
 
Have you seen the video of the fight? The student was acting aggressively and throwing punches at the teacher and even manhandling him like a ragdoll at one point.

Fucked around and found out.
 
Guess Ese is gonna owe an essay on why the N word is inappropriate in class.
 
The kids in the video look like they are 14. This guy should spend his life behind bars. He’s a hotheaded moron.

This kinda feels like it belongs in the Street Coliseum subforum.
 
Where is this video? Video in the OP is 30 seconds and they are already squared up when it starts. Only shows the kid throwing a couple shitty punches before the KO. Either way, teacher is an idiot for the follow up shot on the ground.
 
Shitty camera quality but captured the full fight:

www.ktnv.com

Substitute teacher arrested after fight with Valley High School student is caught on camera

Video of the altercation showed a teacher and student throwing punches at one another before the student was knocked to the ground.
www.ktnv.com www.ktnv.com

Another angle but not complete fight:



That "follow up shot" was only a slap. The kid was more emotionally hurt by the ass whooping he got, if anything.
 
Dude should have done Tito’s gravedigger taunt since he’s probably getting fired anyway
 
That explosive guy looked like a prime Anderson Silva out there. UFC MW champ with 6 months training.
 
Triller off- campus rematch next ?

Teacher definitely shot his career, little Essay's lesson may save his life.

FAR too many people trash talk others. Confronting the wrong person with no phux to give can be deadly.​
 
Last edited:
Good. Sucks it's probably going to ruin his career. I know it's not a popular opinion with some but there are schools out there that very likely need teachers to be allowed to do exactly as that one did. That ass whuppin there might have just changed that kids life trajectory and taught him a lesson he likely needed. Little ghetto ass kids need discipline they don't get it at home and it causes their lives to be fucked up when they become adults and literally think they can act that way and nothings going to happen. Then bam dead or in jail.
 
