Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.
Will have to look into Gollaz Valenzuela, I am not familiar with most of Matias past opponents, and this time is no different. heh, guess Idksa140lbsdivision. I wanted to see that Lopez matchup, but tbh for Matias career this is probably better.
Will have to look into Gollaz Valenzuela, I am not familiar with most of Matias past opponents, and this time is no different. heh, guess Idksa140lbsdivision. I wanted to see that Lopez matchup, but tbh for Matias career this is probably better.