News Subriel Matias vs Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela March 1st DAZN Salita Promotions

Will have to look into Gollaz Valenzuela, I am not familiar with most of Matias past opponents, and this time is no different. heh, guess Idksa140lbsdivision. I wanted to see that Lopez matchup, but tbh for Matias career this is probably better.
 
He's a can crusher. He'll never beat anyone with a pulse.
 
