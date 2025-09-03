RBR Subriel Matías vs Dalton Smith - Jan. 10th from NY- PPV

Fight was supposed to happen on Riyadh card of November but no deal was reached
 
Matias should be rematching his last opponent to be fair, and I'm a fan of his.
 
Such an American name for an Englishman to have.
 
pakimahi said:
Finally Dalton steps up. Been waiting for his acid test for a while now. Gonna be a good one
Click to expand...

I wasn’t impressed with Mathias in his last fight, he looked predictable and ran out of ideas. Thought he was lucky to get the nod tbh. I think smith is a tough fight for him stylistically. Hes technically better, has great feet and hits hard enough to keep anyone honest. I think he beats Mathias! And if he does I think there’s a good chance they can set up a fight with azim, finally.
 
