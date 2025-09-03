BOXINGLOPEZ
I agree, and I think Puello won that fightMatias should be rematching his last opponent to be fair, and I'm a fan of his.
I thought Matias edged it, but I hope Puello snipes the strap off Hitchens and gets that spoiler outta the pictureI agree, and I think Puello won that fight
Such an American name for an Englishman to have.
Yup. Americans love to give last names as first names.Smith is about the most English name there is! I assume you’re talking about his first name
Finally Dalton steps up. Been waiting for his acid test for a while now. Gonna be a good one