BOXINGLOPEZ
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Nov 11, 2006
- Messages
- 47,313
- Reaction score
- 17,622
I agree but it probably won't happen. Kovalev previously killed a man and many years later (early 2021) tested positive for an anabolic steroid (testosterone). He wasn't banned. All that happened is that he was suspended and his fight against Melikuziev was canceled.And he killed a man. Lifetime ban and nothing less.
why not ban Jon Jones, Canelo and Sean O Miley. Randy Couture and Dan Henderson legaly too TRT. Why ban the one where the accident happened. You know the numbes of athletes who don´t get caught is likely very high. How do you know his opponents didn´t use illegal substances. Not getting caught doesn´t mean someone doesn´t use. They should crack down on all steroid use and give instant lifetime bans to anyone. Throw away the supplement excuse. These organisations work with their stars and their fake supplement company stories. They should only be allowed to use sups that are verified. Plus it´s a bs excuse anyways. What about these doctors who do these complex hide and designer cycles. It´s all BS. The ones who get away are just as dirty.
This is about too much.And he killed a man. Lifetime ban and nothing less.
There are questions about was this natural test ( it is a bit a bit different ) and maybe this even didn't had increased his performance or maybe even decreased.I agree but it probably won't happen. Kovalev previously killed a man and many years later (early 2021) tested positive for an anabolic steroid (testosterone). He wasn't banned. All that happened is that he was suspended and his fight against Melikuziev was canceled.
Thats a special case. Garcia is in the wrong but Haney is such a drag and a cringey person that people used that opportunity to make fun of him. Most times when fighters test positive for PEDs, the fans dont like it. Look at how controversial Jon Jones is among the MMA fanbase.Ryan Garcia literally had 60 times more Ostarine in his system than what Matias just popped for when he fought Haney, yet most fans still get off on Haney getting beaten up and clown Haney for trying to sue.
There is no consistency whatsoever to the response to drug testing failures in combat sports.
I can't take the selective outrage seriously.
Why you think that he had killed with intent?Thats a special case. Garcia is in the wrong but Haney is such a drag and a cringey person that people used that opportunity to make fun of him. Most times when fighters test positive for PEDs, the fans dont like it. Look at how controversial Jon Jones is among the MMA fanbase.
Haney is just that unlikeable
Also on topic im a Matias fan and this is really disappointing. The guy should fuckin know better since he literally killed someone in the ring. This test better be an abnormality.
No, but the substances in his system enhanced him in such a way that contributed to the other boxer's death.Why you think that he had killed with intent?
There is task to win bout. You are punched in order to get down or even in coffin if will not have luck. You should accept that you should be beaten till funeral ceremony and pull back to appease your opponent and his fans.
You are paid to beat ! So you do contracted job. You are beating openent and you are " criminal " despite opponent like you had signed clauses and so on?
Boxing isn't video game ritual.
Orstarine is weak shit. This for real life as first question for you. Did you had fight for life in your real life ? Yes/ No.No, but the substances in his system enhanced him in such a way that contributed to the other boxer's death.
They are illegal and as such are irresponsible to use in a boxing match. The fact that Ergashev died only reinforces the fact that Matias should not have had PEDs in his system at all.
Do not attempt to justify PED usage while they are prohibited. Its not something to sweep under the rug. Im not sure why youre even advocating this position.
If they were legal, then you would have an argument. But they are not.
Cmon Sherbro, im not debating whether or not boxing is a life threatening sport. I know it is, im not dumb.Orstarine is weak shit. This for real life as first question for you. Did you had fight for life in your real life ? Yes/ No.
You are free to answer for yourself by looking in mirror and talking with you and thinking about this without wasting your lifetime for internet rather than real life.
I don't attempt to bully you with ⁹thinking about this situation, I want to ask you how you might feel before you might die and to have conversation with your ancestors and God before afterlife. Ask yourself, do you think that someone should think about this or just internet content rather than your real life?
Also there still are 0 proofs that he was juiced for this fight.
BTW I most likely had been more brutal than Nigel or Surbriel if question was in such level.
While yeah, I had some barrier to get for balls etc stuff.
It is normal that someone might die after bout under am or pro boxing rules and it is norm in real life and always will be.