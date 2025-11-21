News Subriel Matías tests positive

Tatra said:
And he killed a man. Lifetime ban and nothing less.
I agree but it probably won't happen. Kovalev previously killed a man and many years later (early 2021) tested positive for an anabolic steroid (testosterone). He wasn't banned. All that happened is that he was suspended and his fight against Melikuziev was canceled.
 
why not ban Jon Jones, Canelo and Sean O Miley. Randy Couture and Dan Henderson legaly too TRT. Why ban the one where the accident happened. You know the numbes of athletes who don´t get caught is likely very high. How do you know his opponents didn´t use illegal substances. Not getting caught doesn´t mean someone doesn´t use. They should crack down on all steroid use and give instant lifetime bans to anyone. Throw away the supplement excuse. These organisations work with their stars and their fake supplement company stories. They should only be allowed to use sups that are verified. Plus it´s a bs excuse anyways. What about these doctors who do these complex hide and designer cycles. It´s all BS. The ones who get away are just as dirty.
 
Trabaho said:
why not ban Jon Jones, Canelo and Sean O Miley. Randy Couture and Dan Henderson legaly too TRT. Why ban the one where the accident happened. You know the numbes of athletes who don´t get caught is likely very high. How do you know his opponents didn´t use illegal substances. Not getting caught doesn´t mean someone doesn´t use. They should crack down on all steroid use and give instant lifetime bans to anyone. Throw away the supplement excuse. These organisations work with their stars and their fake supplement company stories. They should only be allowed to use sups that are verified. Plus it´s a bs excuse anyways. What about these doctors who do these complex hide and designer cycles. It´s all BS. The ones who get away are just as dirty.
Ryan Garcia literally had 60 times more Ostarine in his system than what Matias just popped for when he fought Haney, yet most fans still get off on Haney getting beaten up and clown Haney for trying to sue.

There is no consistency whatsoever to the response to drug testing failures in combat sports.

I can't take the selective outrage seriously.
 
Tatra said:
And he killed a man. Lifetime ban and nothing less.
This is about too much.

When boxers had signed fight papers they had took risk and signed and it isn't killing if rules had been followed and fight video recordings proves that all actions were according to rules .. ofc if hands wrappings had been checked and re checked and the same with gloves.

Justin was am boxer and ofc should be bad lad cos 1 guy after sanctioned bout with him never had competed in boxing cos he get damaged too much and 1 another guy died. Is Justin responsible for excepted outcome cos he does hit hard? Even with ammy gloves.

Ofc......for someone ....yes....


If about possible PEDs it is difference are they injection based OR might be used in food, drinking etc. For 2 nd variant in depth investigation is needed.
Cos these might be used without knowledge and for both reasons : to increase ir reduce performance in bout.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
I agree but it probably won't happen. Kovalev previously killed a man and many years later (early 2021) tested positive for an anabolic steroid (testosterone). He wasn't banned. All that happened is that he was suspended and his fight against Melikuziev was canceled.
There are questions about was this natural test ( it is a bit a bit different ) and maybe this even didn't had increased his performance or maybe even decreased.
Normal average lad might kill someone if will land properly ..
 
Phisher said:
Ryan Garcia literally had 60 times more Ostarine in his system than what Matias just popped for when he fought Haney, yet most fans still get off on Haney getting beaten up and clown Haney for trying to sue.

There is no consistency whatsoever to the response to drug testing failures in combat sports.

I can't take the selective outrage seriously.
Thats a special case. Garcia is in the wrong but Haney is such a drag and a cringey person that people used that opportunity to make fun of him. Most times when fighters test positive for PEDs, the fans dont like it. Look at how controversial Jon Jones is among the MMA fanbase.
Haney is just that unlikeable

Also on topic im a Matias fan and this is really disappointing. The guy should fuckin know better since he literally killed someone in the ring. This test better be an abnormality.
 
Blastbeat said:
Thats a special case. Garcia is in the wrong but Haney is such a drag and a cringey person that people used that opportunity to make fun of him. Most times when fighters test positive for PEDs, the fans dont like it. Look at how controversial Jon Jones is among the MMA fanbase.
Haney is just that unlikeable

Also on topic im a Matias fan and this is really disappointing. The guy should fuckin know better since he literally killed someone in the ring. This test better be an abnormality.
Why you think that he had killed with intent?
There is task to win bout. You are punched in order to get down or even in coffin if will not have luck. You should accept that you should be beaten till funeral ceremony and pull back to appease your opponent and his fans.
You are paid to beat ! So you do contracted job. You are beating openent and you are " criminal " despite opponent like you had signed clauses and so on?

Boxing isn't video game ritual.
 
JJ ofc exactly looked like walking around PEDs test lab where Evans Fields might had looked maybe like saint from heaven.
When he Turned in pros ofc.
Natural juice plus combo makes business most likely. If liver is enough good.
 
SandisLL said:
Why you think that he had killed with intent?
There is task to win bout. You are punched in order to get down or even in coffin if will not have luck. You should accept that you should be beaten till funeral ceremony and pull back to appease your opponent and his fans.
You are paid to beat ! So you do contracted job. You are beating openent and you are " criminal " despite opponent like you had signed clauses and so on?

Boxing isn't video game ritual.
No, but the substances in his system enhanced him in such a way that contributed to the other boxer's death.
They are illegal and as such are irresponsible to use in a boxing match. The fact that Ergashev died only reinforces the fact that Matias should not have had PEDs in his system at all.
Do not attempt to justify PED usage while they are prohibited. Its not something to sweep under the rug. Im not sure why youre even advocating this position.
If they were legal, then you would have an argument. But they are not.
 
Blastbeat said:
No, but the substances in his system enhanced him in such a way that contributed to the other boxer's death.
They are illegal and as such are irresponsible to use in a boxing match. The fact that Ergashev died only reinforces the fact that Matias should not have had PEDs in his system at all.
Do not attempt to justify PED usage while they are prohibited. Its not something to sweep under the rug. Im not sure why youre even advocating this position.
If they were legal, then you would have an argument. But they are not.
Orstarine is weak shit. This for real life as first question for you. Did you had fight for life in your real life ? Yes/ No.
You are free to answer for yourself by looking in mirror and talking with you and thinking about this without wasting your lifetime for internet rather than real life.

I don't attempt to bully you with ⁹thinking about this situation, I want to ask you how you might feel before you might die and to have conversation with your ancestors and God before afterlife. Ask yourself, do you think that someone should think about this or just internet content rather than your real life?

Also there still are 0 proofs that he was juiced for this fight.

BTW I most likely had been more brutal than Nigel or Surbriel if question was in such level.

While yeah, I had some barrier to get for balls etc stuff.


It is normal that someone might die after bout under am or pro boxing rules and it is norm in real life and always will be.
 
SandisLL said:
Orstarine is weak shit. This for real life as first question for you. Did you had fight for life in your real life ? Yes/ No.
You are free to answer for yourself by looking in mirror and talking with you and thinking about this without wasting your lifetime for internet rather than real life.

I don't attempt to bully you with ⁹thinking about this situation, I want to ask you how you might feel before you might die and to have conversation with your ancestors and God before afterlife. Ask yourself, do you think that someone should think about this or just internet content rather than your real life?

Also there still are 0 proofs that he was juiced for this fight.

BTW I most likely had been more brutal than Nigel or Surbriel if question was in such level.

While yeah, I had some barrier to get for balls etc stuff.


It is normal that someone might die after bout under am or pro boxing rules and it is norm in real life and always will be.
Cmon Sherbro, im not debating whether or not boxing is a life threatening sport. I know it is, im not dumb.
I just dont see the sense in dismissing someone who may have been on PEDs with just "oh well, thats boxing". I'm in favor of trying to make the sport relatively safer whenever possible.
I personally didnt have to fight for my life but i was by the side of a very close family member who was fighting for theirs. Its harrowing, and doing something that is life threatening as a career is of course even more harrowing.

Unfortunately, if a fighter pops for PEDs im inclined to think they have done them prior in their career too. There is no way to prove Matias was juiced vs Ergashev but now that this has come out about Matias im inclined to think he was. Unless of course this is just an abnormal finding. Then i would give him the benefit of the doubt that he has been clean his whole career.

Boxing's inconsistent enforcement of PED bans is just confusing and leads to people saying "ah fuck it who cares?" Either make them legal or don't, this waffling in between just creates confusion and allows some fighters to get away with shit while fighters who dont take PEDs might be at a disadvantage. I would prefer they were illegal and consistently enforced as such, but if they were made legal at least there would be consistency in that regard too.
 
