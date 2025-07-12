Subnautica studio leadership gutted by Krafton, which outright says that Subnautica 2 needs 'renewed energy and momentum' Something stirs beneath the waves.

So, I havent seen this story pop up in this forum and its worth discussion.Recap to get up to date:Subnuatica = Awesome. Sequel in the works. Dev studio bought by Krafton, a Korean publisher (known for publishing PUBG).Ok, now that you're up to date.*Long story short. News broke that Subnautica designer and director Charlie Cleveland, CEO Ted Gill, and co-founder Max McGuire all left Unknown Worlds for unspecified reasons. Steve Papoutsis of Visceral Games (Callisto Protocol) was brought in as the new lead. The announcement message from Krafton was standard boilerplate. Not enough direction, stalled development, refreshing new energy, meet milestones, best wishes to the devs next project, etc.*A projected Early Access launch in 2025 would be delayed until 2026. Krafton announces that the game did not meet their expectations for an EA access launch.*After this delay was announced, Jason Schreier of Bloomburg reported that the delay of Early Access was against the wishes of the ousted founders, whom accused Krafton of delaying the release to avoid paying a potential 250 million dollar bonus to the studio if they managed to hit certain sales numbers by the end of 2025.* Krafton fires back and informs that the payout was not to the studio itself, but 90% of the payout would go directly to the 3 ousted developers, not the company as a whole.*Ousted devs insist that they would have shared the profits among the studio as stated.*The actual stipulations of triggering the 250 million dollar payout are not known as of this time.* Krafton comfirms leaked documents that least support their position that the game had not yet reached their projected milestones for an EA release*Ousted devs have announced a lawsuit being filed against Krafton.So, theres a substantial amount of bits and details if you want to deep diving, but I think I broke down the main gist of the situation. My take? I could easily see a big publisher delaying a release to avoid a 250 million dollar payout. However, I am very, VERY skeptical that any sort of 250 million dollar bonus could be hit simply be releasing in Early Access. That is an enormous sum of money. Put it in perspective, Subnautica 2 would have to sell 5 million copies at 50 bucks a pop just to meet 250 million in gross revenue. Subnautica sold about that number overall. Even being generous, I couldnt see a bonus that substanital without at least tripling the payout theyd give (I.E.15 million copies sold), which I think would be an incredibly charitable bonus.Jason Schrier has been active on twitter with info about the situation if you care to look into it.For me? Subnautica is one of my all time favorite gaming experiences. Whether or not the sequel could bottle that same lightning is up for debate, but Id just want a good game overall. The background chitter seems to be that the game is currently not in the best state despite ample development time, and the hullabaloo over the ousted senior management and the colossal bonus involved is sure to generate no small amount of controversy. The inital story was the 3 senior devs left, as opposed to being fired and im still not certain about that. But as of now the only ones that have been "caught" being dishonest is the dev themselves, who omitted that 90% of the 250 million dollar bonus would go directly to their pockets, which does come off slightly shady.But, at the end of the day, just hoping the game is good.