So, I havent seen this story pop up in this forum and its worth discussion.

Recap to get up to date:
Subnuatica = Awesome. Sequel in the works. Dev studio bought by Krafton, a Korean publisher (known for publishing PUBG).

Ok, now that you're up to date.

Subnautica studio leadership gutted by Krafton, which outright says that Subnautica 2 needs 'renewed energy and momentum'

Something stirs beneath the waves.
*Long story short. News broke that Subnautica designer and director Charlie Cleveland, CEO Ted Gill, and co-founder Max McGuire all left Unknown Worlds for unspecified reasons. Steve Papoutsis of Visceral Games (Callisto Protocol) was brought in as the new lead. The announcement message from Krafton was standard boilerplate. Not enough direction, stalled development, refreshing new energy, meet milestones, best wishes to the devs next project, etc.

*A projected Early Access launch in 2025 would be delayed until 2026. Krafton announces that the game did not meet their expectations for an EA access launch.



Krafton slams ex-Subnautica 2 execs — who now say they’re suing

This is getting ugly.
*After this delay was announced, Jason Schreier of Bloomburg reported that the delay of Early Access was against the wishes of the ousted founders, whom accused Krafton of delaying the release to avoid paying a potential 250 million dollar bonus to the studio if they managed to hit certain sales numbers by the end of 2025.

* Krafton fires back and informs that the payout was not to the studio itself, but 90% of the payout would go directly to the 3 ousted developers, not the company as a whole.

*Ousted devs insist that they would have shared the profits among the studio as stated.

*The actual stipulations of triggering the 250 million dollar payout are not known as of this time.


Krafton confirms Subnautica 2 leak showing that the publisher wanted more content for the early access launch, leading to delay and leadership ouster

It's supporting evidence for Krafton's narrative, but still not definitive.
* Krafton comfirms leaked documents that least support their position that the game had not yet reached their projected milestones for an EA release

*Ousted devs have announced a lawsuit being filed against Krafton.






So, theres a substantial amount of bits and details if you want to deep diving, but I think I broke down the main gist of the situation. My take? I could easily see a big publisher delaying a release to avoid a 250 million dollar payout. However, I am very, VERY skeptical that any sort of 250 million dollar bonus could be hit simply be releasing in Early Access. That is an enormous sum of money. Put it in perspective, Subnautica 2 would have to sell 5 million copies at 50 bucks a pop just to meet 250 million in gross revenue. Subnautica sold about that number overall. Even being generous, I couldnt see a bonus that substanital without at least tripling the payout theyd give (I.E.15 million copies sold), which I think would be an incredibly charitable bonus.

Jason Schrier has been active on twitter with info about the situation if you care to look into it.

For me? Subnautica is one of my all time favorite gaming experiences. Whether or not the sequel could bottle that same lightning is up for debate, but Id just want a good game overall. The background chitter seems to be that the game is currently not in the best state despite ample development time, and the hullabaloo over the ousted senior management and the colossal bonus involved is sure to generate no small amount of controversy. The inital story was the 3 senior devs left, as opposed to being fired and im still not certain about that. But as of now the only ones that have been "caught" being dishonest is the dev themselves, who omitted that 90% of the 250 million dollar bonus would go directly to their pockets, which does come off slightly shady.

But, at the end of the day, just hoping the game is good.
 
It's a shame since I'm in the same boat as you (one of my favorite games). The response from the ousted studio leads don't exactly deny that the payout would have gone to them first (promises are meaningless sadly).
 
It's a shame since I'm in the same boat as you (one of my favorite games). The response from the ousted studio leads don't exactly deny that the payout would have gone to them first (promises are meaningless sadly).
Subnautica was legit amazing. The Rise of the Ancients mod seems super cool and I hope it gets finished someday. Its pretty disappointing that the state of the sequel seems to be in a rut. Even if its just a Below Zero type of new content I honestly would be OK with it, just because I enjoy the game so much. Id hope for more, but it'd be hard to disappoint me if it met even a standard level of quality.
 
Subnautica was legit amazing. The Rise of the Ancients mod seems super cool and I hope it gets finished someday. Its pretty disappointing that the state of the sequel seems to be in a rut. Even if its just a Below Zero type of new content I honestly would be OK with it, just because I enjoy the game so much. Id hope for more, but it'd be hard to disappoint me if it met even a standard level of quality.
The return of the ancients mod is what will get me to come back. Outside some performance issues, and no map (essential mod) Subnautica was a masterpiece, no hyperbole.

The exploration, gameplay loop/progression are top shelf stuff.

The story/lore and world building is right up there with the best of Souls games, where things unfolded through logs and the environment.

It was terrifying yet super intriguing,

I'm really afraid off the ocean, as I nearly died IRL a couple times swimming in it, so this game tested my limits.

I loved the vehicles we could fabricate too, especially the Cyclops. It wasn't very practical but so damn cool.
51c281b6135e489daf2ddced0c0f3d7a.jpg

They always reminded me of GI Joe vehicles.


They should have stuck with the silent protag for below zero, as the playable character ruined the atmosphere constantly by never shutting up. I could not get into that game, started it multiple times, but wound up looking up the story online.

I hope the sequel is a return to form, but what a shit show atm. It sounds like its ready to go into EA, so Krafton delaying things looks like a means to stiff the OG devs. I hope there's a lawsuit so we can learn everything via discovery. However, the devs are looking shady too.

 
