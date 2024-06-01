Stylistically, is Mark Hunter closer to...

mkt
Kasparov or Bobby Fischer? I guess his CTE isn't as bad as I thought it would be after all those big shots from HWs in kickboxing and MMA.
UFC veteran Mark Hunt is in the top 1% of chess players worldwide » Calfkicker.com
Tune in to any UFC broadcast, and you’re bound to hear commentators comparing Mixed Martial Arts to a ‘chess match.’ This analogy often surfaces during slower, less action-packed matches. Nevertheless,…
