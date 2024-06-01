Stylistically, is Mark Hunter closer to...

Kasparov or Bobby Fischer? I guess his CTE isn't as bad as I thought it would be after all those big shots from HWs in kickboxing and MMA.

UFC veteran Mark Hunt is in the top 1% of chess players worldwide

Tune in to any UFC broadcast, and you’re bound to hear commentators comparing Mixed Martial Arts to a ‘chess match.’ This analogy often surfaces during slower, less action-packed matches. Nevertheless,…
I've been playing chess for a long time and follow the sport, 2000 elo for anyone, let alone an MMA fighter knocked out a bunch is incredibly impressive. Before people shit on Mark, most of you who know how to play are probably floating around 800 elo on a good day.

In a different timeline, Mark Hunt won the championship relinquished by Magnus Carlsen.
 
This is legit. He's been well known in online chess circles for a long, long time. This is why I refrain from making fun of his court case, even though he sounds like a lunatic when he talks about it, bc all that is is another form of chess.
 
I guess this would explain why Hunto was always so calculated with his striking.
 
