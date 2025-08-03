Styles make fights and Tatsuro has the style to beat Pantoja

Dreyga Hates You Sherbums
One crucial element that the past few tenders was lacking against Pantoja is that they did not have the grappling to really compete with Pantoja on the ground. This made them very hesitant with their striking and really dull their offense. However, Taira not only has very strong grappling. He has a very competent striking with a good power on his shots. He can compete with Pantoja wherever the fight goes. I think he has a very legitimate shot at defeating the champion. Thoughts?