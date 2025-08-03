Styles make fights and Tatsuro has the style to beat Pantoja

  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Dreyga Hates You Sherbums

One crucial element that the past few tenders was lacking against Pantoja is that they did not have the grappling to really compete with Pantoja on the ground. This made them very hesitant with their striking and really dull their offense. However, Taira not only has very strong grappling. He has a very competent striking with a good power on his shots. He can compete with Pantoja wherever the fight goes. I think he has a very legitimate shot at defeating the champion. Thoughts?
 
Maybe, but we saw in the royval fight that taira's striking defense is not the best when under heavy pressure, but unlike royval, Taira probably won't be able to suck 12 minutes off the clock with grappling against Pantoja to save him from pantoja's power on the feet. I'm very high on Taira and think he's a future champ, but at the moment there's a handful of really tough match ups for him, and pantoja is at the top of the list.

That said, Taira might be the only one in the division capable of grappling on par with Pantoja. If pantoja beats van and Taira picks up another win, maybe we'll see this fight.
 
Pantoja RNCing Vanderlei is not going to happen because that would be the only scenario for Vanderlei to avoid and Burmese fighters are known for excellent focus on a very few things. What scares Van the most would be a good wrestler with quick heavy hands like Dan Henderson.

Taira might already have surpassed
Pantoja in MMA skill but he has a pure mind of 9 years old (in a good way) that makes it hard to deal with the Brazilian's big brother mentality. He has a better chance to win against Vanderlei who also stylistically poses less threat.
 
"Van"derlei LOL
 
And we drew this conclusion because Taira beat a last minute replacement nobody’s ever heard of?

Everything Taira does, Pantoja does better. Their grappling isn’t even comparable, Pantoja could be Tairas BJJ coach.

This is the low quality threads we get when one guy is too dominant at the top. Pantoja is too physically strong, his pace is too much, and his grappling is better. He would bash Tairas head in against the mat until the ref pulls him off.
 
