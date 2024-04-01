Stupid things you used to believe

I used to believe that having your family member's best interest in mind was a good thing.



Unfortunately, through several encounters, I no longer hold that opinion.



The most recent was this past Thanksgiving when my Aunt Mary brought cheese and crackers hors d'oeuvres.



But not just any cheese, but Swiss cheese.



I tried to tell them the truth about the mysterious holes in Swiss cheese. Ever wondered why they're there? Well, let me tell you, it's not just a coincidence... those holes, my friends, they're a code.



The number of quarters a block of Swiss cheese can be cut into, divided by the number of holes in the cross sections directly, and always equals the number of the Beast!



Yes, 666!



My family tried to have me committed against my will... On Thanksgiving! And so I had to belly-to-belly suplex a cop, and then her partner tasered me and I spent 2 weeks in a county lock-up instead of a psych ward.



So I consider it a win-win.