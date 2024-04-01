Stupid things you used to believe

mixmastermo
I will start
I used to think Germans and Russians were the same people
I used to think Dutch was another way of saying German (until I learned about Deutsch)
I used to think ALL gunshot wounds were fatal, no matter the location of the wound
I used to think black socks were the cause of foot fungus
I used to believe Len Bias died from a single dose of cocaine
