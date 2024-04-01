Stupid things you used to believe

mixmastermo

mixmastermo

Jul 28, 2009
7,010
6,378
I will start
I used to think Germans and Russians were the same people
I used to think Dutch was another way of saying German (until I learned about Deutsch)
I used to think ALL gunshot wounds were fatal, no matter the location of the wound
I used to think black socks were the cause of foot fungus
I used to believe Len Bias died from a single dose of cocaine
 
I used to think fax machines would somehow physically move documents to the other party. As in, the sender would put the original in the machine, hit send, then the original document would be gone, end up at the destination.
 
TS are you confirmed retarded, I don’t want to punch down?
 
Damo321 said:
TS are you confirmed retarded, I don’t want to punch down?
No need for that.

A lot of this stuff I used to think I as a kid, before internet was big and I relied on my (often uneducated immigrant) elders for information.

So in other words, before I discovered the fountain of infinite wisdom known as sherdog
 
I used to believe that having your family member's best interest in mind was a good thing.

Unfortunately, through several encounters, I no longer hold that opinion.

The most recent was this past Thanksgiving when my Aunt Mary brought cheese and crackers hors d'oeuvres.

But not just any cheese, but Swiss cheese.

I tried to tell them the truth about the mysterious holes in Swiss cheese. Ever wondered why they're there? Well, let me tell you, it's not just a coincidence... those holes, my friends, they're a code.

The number of quarters a block of Swiss cheese can be cut into, divided by the number of holes in the cross sections directly, and always equals the number of the Beast!

Yes, 666!

My family tried to have me committed against my will... On Thanksgiving! And so I had to belly-to-belly suplex a cop, and then her partner tasered me and I spent 2 weeks in a county lock-up instead of a psych ward.

So I consider it a win-win.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
f69693d9ba564bab5b3239a5275312b2.png
This is a lie perpetuated by the lizard people race so that people sleep on them. They don't want us to know the truth.. which is that they live among us. They wear human costumes and are very difficult to identify.

Obviously
 
