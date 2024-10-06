Stupid thing I did today

Ate some jalapeño with my hands,

Scratched my eye afterwards,

Felt stoopid...

So, I got meself a rice pilaf takeout for brunch today. They put a little jalapeño pepper in it.As I'm eating, I'm biting tiny pieces of that jalapeño, while holding it with my fingers. Damn spicy lil thing. Even my lips can feel it.Ok. I'm done eating and go wash my hands. With soap. I'm not stupid, ok?Then, I sit on my couch and watch some yt. I get an itch in my eye. I scratch it with a finger, the one that touched the jalapeño. As I'm scratching it, I'm literally thinking this is the finger I touched jalapeño with.It was not as bad as this, but it was almost as bad:So, for 10 seconds, I'm like: "WTF, fungi?!! are you dumb?"I run to the bathroom, to do some eye-rinsing...After some time, as I can finally think a bit more clearly, I think this:#So, what stupid thing have you done today?Cliffs: