Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

I liked the movie but never really liked this quote. It doesn't fit.

Forest does something stupid, someone then calls him stupid, and then he says "stupid is as stupid does."

But he just did something stupid, so he's just saying, "yeah if you think that thing I did was stupid then yes, I'm stupid."

But the person obviously thinks the thing he did was stupid or they wouldn't have commented on it. So it just ends up being this whole circular unnecessary conversation.
 
Tone C said:
Yea, but Forest never shoved an eel up his anus that we know of so I think he's on a winner.
forrest-gump-flim.gif
 
Fedorgasm said:
Well he is retarded....
 
Forrest is stupid. Did you expect him to say something smart there?
 
RoastBeast said:
Forrest is stupid. Did you expect him to say something smart there?
Well he didn't come up with it. His mom did.

But of course I suppose maybe she's stupid too. Because Forrest either got his brains from her or from some idiot she banged without protection.
 
