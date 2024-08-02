I liked the movie but never really liked this quote. It doesn't fit.



Forest does something stupid, someone then calls him stupid, and then he says "stupid is as stupid does."



But he just did something stupid, so he's just saying, "yeah if you think that thing I did was stupid then yes, I'm stupid."



But the person obviously thinks the thing he did was stupid or they wouldn't have commented on it. So it just ends up being this whole circular unnecessary conversation.