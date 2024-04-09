Studying unique high level jabs



In this part I want to take a look at some fighters with high level jabs. The jab is the most important weapon in many combat sports. Ironically it is the weakest punch in your arsenal while also being the most important.



The first fighter I want to take a look at is James buster Douglas. And this video showcases Douglas’s jab tremendously.



Douglas had a beautiful whipping flicker jab.

Much like Muhammad Ali, Douglas would flick out his jab elbow first to whip his opponent. And also like Ali Douglas would double and even triple up his jab. Keeping his opponent reacting defensively and maintaining his range.

While at first glance Douglas’s jab does stand out like your typical flicker jab from the golden era of boxing, it does have a unique part to it as well.

Although Douglas fought tremendously behind his flicker jab he was also able to score powerful knockdowns with it as well.

And another unique part to Douglas's jab was his ability to simultaneously slip inside while throwing his jab.

A good saying I like is that when you throw a jab expect your opponent to jab back at you.

And Douglas was keenly aware of this, throwing his jab while simultaneously slipping the jab of his opponent.



The second I want to look at is John conteh.

Conteh’s prime was unfortunately cut short due to a life of drinking and partying, but regardless of Conteh's choices he has a phenomenal jab.

Shown in this video is Conteh's jab.



Conteh was an absolute master at the double and triple jab, fighting behind an effortless free flowing jab that could effortlessly find any target. Overwhelming his opponents with a fast series of free flowing blistering jabs.

The jab is one of the best tools to disrupt a fighter's offense, and Conteh's jab achieved this through volume instead of power. Constantly pestering his opponents with two, three or even four jabs in a row.

On top of this Conteh fought with a lower lead hand, carrying his lead hand just above waist level. A trick used to make it harder for your opponent to see your jab coming because it comes from an upward angle.

Unlike the popular flicker jab from the golden era of boxing, Conteh's jab traveled in a more straight path slightly moving downward at the end of the path. And this slight downward motion was incorporated in many of Conteh's feints. Because of how free flowing and effortlessly Conteh could throw his jab he was able to seamlessly mix in feints with real jabs.

Feinting with his lead high or low to set up whichever jab the feint opened up.



The next fighter I want to look at is Devin haney. And his jab is showcased in this video.



Devin haney fights behind a swift piercing spear like jab. While other fighters throw their jab with a light flicker, almost like a paint brush or the sword of a fencer, Haney's jab comes out much harder and more explosively. But how does Haney make such an explosive committed jab work so well?

The first detail to note is haney's guard. Haney fights behind a low Philly shell, with his rear hand at shoulder level and his lead hand carried at waist level.

Haney's low lead hand is meant to help hide his jab, keeping his lead hand down low so his opponent has a harder time seeing his jab coming, on top of this Haney's jab comes at an upward angle coming underneath his opponents hands. And to add more details to his jab, Haney fights with a wide low stance, providing more power into his upwards explosion. And because Haney's jab is so sudden Haney also integrates sudden feints mixed In with his jabs to vary up the predictability of it. Keeping his competitor a step behind on when his jab is coming.



Another part of Haney's jab is the precise timing he also uses to land his jab, as explained in this video by hidden gem.



Haney would time his committed jab at the right moment of vulnerability.



The next fighter I want to look at is Sergey kovalev who had an absolutely devastating jab showcased in this video.



Kovalev’s jab was so devastating that he can be seen scoring multiple knockdowns with it.

His jab was such a powerful weapon not only because of his commitment behind the punch but also in the unique way he threw it.

Kovalev would oftentimes use his jab as a follow up to a cross. Throwing his cross first and then throwing his jab second. While most fighters use their jab simply as a tool to set up other punches, kovalev used other punches to set up his jab. The rotation of his body when throwing a rear cross provided a perfect way for him to load up his lead jab. Turning his body on the cross to load up his following jab.



Another fighter who fights behind a powerful jab is Kamaru Usman, as showcased in this video.



Usman fights behind a blunt powerful jab and rarely ever doubles up on it. While most jabs are remicsiant of paint brushes or a fencer's blade Usman's jab is remicsiant of hard one shot piston. His jab is designed to disrupt his opponents movements with the power he brings behind it, stunting their movement and disrupting them with power. Usman can even be seen slightly looping his jab after impact because of the power he puts behind it.



A unique part of his Usman’s jab is not only the power but the length he brings with it. His jab is long enough to even intercept his opponents kicks, quickly coming to punish them with as they go to kick. Usman can get away with such a powerful committed jab because of the timing he chooses to attack. Rather than chasing his opponents down with a series of powerful piston like jabs, Usman will be patient and time his jab as his opponent comes in to make a move.