Crime Study: Republicans Respond to Political Polarization by Spreading Misinformation, Democrats Don't.

https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F288af84f-1d54-4a21-9906-0ff96fa1f18e_1566x881.jpeg


Many top Republicans, including Donald Trump and Senators Tim Scott (South Carolina), Marco Rubio (Florida), and Ted Cruz (Texas), refuse to accept the 2020 election results.
Many other Republicans falsely assert the 2020 election was rigged and have stated that they stood ready to fight if Trump was not declared the 2024 winner.

Our team finds that political polarization triggers Republicans, but not Democrats, to spread misinformation that is objectively false.

Although Republicans may understand the content is very likely false, they are willing to spread it.

We also discover the reason why Republicans respond to political polarization by conveying misinformation, while Democrats do not: Republicans strongly value their party winning over the competition.
Democrats do not value winning nearly as strongly; they place more value on equity and inclusion, seeing the world in a fundamentally different way than Republicans.


To summarize, Republicans react to political polarization by putting out partisan misinformation. This can have a deleterious effect on the state of democratic institutions and processes.
For instance, in the year following the 2020 U.S. presidential election and accompanying misinformation about election fraud, 400 restrictive voting bills were introduced in 47 U.S. state legislatures. Additionally, 14 states passed restrictive voting bills that, for instance, shortened the mail-in voting period, eliminated election day registration, and/or reduced ballot drop box access. These changes have decreased voter turnout and engagement, particularly among minority voters.

more: https://www.ama.org/2024/12/09/stud...n-by-spreading-misinformation-democrats-dont/
 
Just be aware that you're reading propaganda as soon as you see anything talk about combating misinformation or disinformation. It's a tool the government and the companies they employ use to censor Americans and spread lies that push their own narratives.

It's as transparent as surveillance under the guise of safety. Don't be fooled by this nonsense or this troll.
 
Rod1 said:
Right...

Trust no one is basically the first step into spreading BS, that's the first shit you hear at every single cult.
Recognizing propaganda is now a cult thing?

You guys really do have amnesia from 2020-2022. Do you not remember the government spreading lies and pushing their false narrative by "combating" misinformation?
 
RoastBeast said:
Just be aware that you're reading propaganda as soon as you see anything talk about combating misinformation or disinformation. It's a tool the government and the companies they employ use to censor Americans and spread lies that push their own narratives.

It's as transparent as surveillance under the guise of safety. Don't be fooled by this nonsense or this troll.
You sound like you are in a cult. Get professional help.
 
Another day, another response thread from a prior account.

<{hughesimpress}>
 
payton said:
You sound like you are in a cult. Get professional help.
Lol both democrats and republicans spread lies about whatever it takes to push their narratives.

I just recognize propaganda when I see it. The words misinformation and disinformation should set off alarm bells with anyone who sees them.
 
RoastBeast said:
Recognizing propaganda is now a cult thing?

You guys really do have amnesia from 2020-2022. Do you not remember the government spreading lies and pushing their false narrative by "combating" misinformation?
they proved a bunch of conspiracy theories and pseudoscientists wrong though.
 
KAZSoliloquy said:
they proved a bunch of conspiracy theories and pseudoscientists wrong though.
All while calling the lab leak a conspiracy theory. Oh yeah it also wasn't considered misinformation when Biden and Fauci said you would not get covid if you took the vaccine.

There was a lot of bad information out there but there was also a lot of good information or information that couldn't be proven or disproven that was called misinformation. That's what propaganda does. It's designed to confuse you and make you think the way they want you to think.
 
RoastBeast said:
Lol both democrats and republicans spread lies about whatever it takes to push their narratives.

I just recognize propaganda when I see it. The words misinformation and disinformation should set off alarm bells with anyone who sees them.
But its not comparable. Fox literally paid $780 million for broadcasting Trump's lies.
 
payton said:
But its not comparable. Fox literally paid $780 million for broadcasting Trump's lies.
You don't think MSNBC and CNN lie? The reason why their ratings are in the toilet is because everyone recognizes them as fake news, propaganda networks. You need to constantly lie in order to get that reputation and lose the majority of your viewers.

Hell, the press secretary is paid by our tax dollars to lie to us. Stop picking and choosing the liars. The entire system is based on lies. Only the most naive believe that the other side is lying while their side isn't.
 
RoastBeast said:
You don't think MSNBC and CNN lie? The reason why their ratings are in the toilet is because everyone recognizes them as fake news, propaganda networks. You need to constantly lie in order to get that reputation and lose the majority of your viewers.

Hell, the press secretary is paid by our tax dollars to lie to us. Stop picking and choosing the liars. The entire system is based on lies. Only the most naive believe that the other side is lying while their side isn't.
They do but you cant just "both side bad" this. Its not even close. Your cult leader campaigned on lies and misinformation and conservative media and platforms like X are heavily skewed to spread misinformation and outright lies that support Rump.
Plus, Covid vaccine misinformation has caused many deaths (particularly in Republican led states)

There is a famous essay published in Harper's in 1964 by Richard Hofstadter that suggests this is the case, that the the right wing in America is particularly influenced by conspiratorial thinking. The essay is called, "The Paranoid Style in American Politics". Look it up.
 
RoastBeast said:
Oh yeah it also wasn't considered misinformation when Biden and Fauci said you would not get covid if you took the vaccine.
You got a source for this?

Or are you providing evidence for the study in the OP?
 
RoastBeast said:
Recognizing propaganda is now a cult thing?
When everything is propaganda then nothing is propaganda so any wild ass claim suddenly becomes believable.

RoastBeast said:
You guys really do have amnesia from 2020-2022. Do you not remember the government spreading lies and pushing their false narrative by "combating" misinformation?
Like what exactly?
 
What makes government the arbiters of truth? They've historically lied all the time
 
