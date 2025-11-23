Studies: horizontal strikes to the head are most concussive even though they have less mass than linear. Does UFC knockouts agree?

Intermission
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 10,052
- Reaction score
- 5,381
The reason for this paradox is that linear strikes doesnt shake the brain as much and that's where the knockout is produced.
" rotational acceleration is more damaging to the brain than linear acceleration. Rotational forces cause the brain to twist and shear inside the skull, leading to widespread neuronal and vascular damage".
(To the head)
Highest Blunt force trauma - straight strikes
Most Concussive - horizontal/swinging/spinning.
is this surprising to you guys?
" rotational acceleration is more damaging to the brain than linear acceleration. Rotational forces cause the brain to twist and shear inside the skull, leading to widespread neuronal and vascular damage".
(To the head)
Highest Blunt force trauma - straight strikes
Most Concussive - horizontal/swinging/spinning.
is this surprising to you guys?