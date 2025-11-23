Studies: horizontal strikes to the head are most concussive even though they have less mass than linear. Does UFC knockouts agree?

The reason for this paradox is that linear strikes doesnt shake the brain as much and that's where the knockout is produced.

" rotational acceleration is more damaging to the brain than linear acceleration. Rotational forces cause the brain to twist and shear inside the skull, leading to widespread neuronal and vascular damage".

(To the head)
Highest Blunt force trauma - straight strikes
Most Concussive - horizontal/swinging/spinning.

is this surprising to you guys?
 
Portland8242 said:
So basically the left hand that Prates had Leon smiling unconscious with is the way to go?
This is about head shots only...

haymaker, hooks are most lethal punches. Wheel kick most lethal kick.

None of this should be too surprising... but when I researched the difference in mass compared to straights, the difference is something like 20-30% LESS. But all that loss is made up for in the rattling of the brain.
 
Not surprizing at all.
And KOs from straight punches almost always come from an angle (to the side of the chin).
 
Imho a rotational swing of an aluminum bat (or wooden) is the most concussive.
 
spinup said:
Not surprizing at all.
And KOs from straight punches almost always come from an angle (to the side of the chin).
If you look at the evolution of K1 and Glory they spam roundhouse kicks. The side kick was dropped. Front kicks not super common (more common in Muay thai).

And those guys are just out to hurt each other as quickly as possible with a minimal clinch
 
ChatGP doctor concurs. the only KO we really see straight on is flush on the button of the chin. The side of the head/face have more vulnerable points of contact, more fragile and the brain cavity is less capable of absorbing side to side acceleration vs. front to back. Remember kids, punch 1 inch behind upper ear for the stanky dance.
 
don't straight punches, a lot of the time, also cause a rotation of the skull by coming from an angle and snapping the head around? and when they do, it's with more force than a hook tends to have

ultimately what counts is the punch you can land though, rather than which theoretically has the most power
 
Yeah it's pretty much a universally accepted fact that strikes causing rotation (hook to the chin) are the best knockout shots

People do go out to straight rights as well but not as often and they really need to load up on them to get a KO
 
whocares said:
ChatGP doctor concurs. the only KO we really see straight on is flush on the button of the chin. The side of the head/face have more vulnerable points of contact, more fragile and the brain cavity is less capable of absorbing side to side acceleration vs. front to back. Remember kids, punch 1 inch behind upper ear for the stanky dance.
That's where i got it from , asked for studies and the bitch provided it
 
Not the best illustration .

Toes should be pointed(stronger structure for the knee in impact).

But i have to share it since he Said it was used to kick samuras off horses. complete BS
 
