Several students and adults participated in an hours-long walkout from Utah's Mt. Nebo Middle School on Wednesday.
Several students and adults participated in an hours-long walkout from Utah’s Mt. Nebo Middle School on Wednesday.

The reason for the protest? Furries.

A petition was started online on Sunday with an initial target of 500 signatures — a number of signatures that was reached by Wednesday, prompting the goal to increase to 1,000 signatures.

The description for the petition says that the administration of the school should more strictly enforce the district’s dress code. Specifically, supporters of the petition are trying to get stronger enforcement for the following section of the dress code:

Jewelry, accessories, tattoos, hair, facial hair, and other elements of a student’s appearance that draw undue attention, distract, disrupt, or otherwise interfere with the learning atmosphere at school or at school activities and events, or that create a health, safety, or welfare issue are prohibited.

Section 3.1.8 of “Student Dress and Appearance Standards,” Nebo School District

Students who walked out expressed some of their grievances, even calling for the expulsion and banning of the furries. When Bartholomew asked if their parents knew they were out protesting, the students answered with a resounding “yes.”

Several children can be seen holding signs reading, “Compelled speech is not free speech.” Another was holding a sign that said “I will not comply,” and another sign said “We just wanted to learn.”

The students said there are attacks from the furries every day, but were unsure of how many furries there actually are at the school, shouting out numbers ranging from five to 100 students who identify as such.

The school’s “furry” population is accused of biting, scratching, spraying air freshener on, barking at and chasing other students.

This is a strange story and the school has a dress code. Students are not supportive of people acting like animals which is very understandable.

Apparently there is cat litter in the bathrooms. That is disgusting and a health hazard.
 
Oh wonderful - chud loser parents in bumfuck nowhere Utah are recruiting their kids into their brain poisoned conservative culture war.
 
Joe Rogan even heard DIRECTLY that there were litter pans in that school for those furries.
 
Flower2dPeople said:
<Neil01>
I "accuse" you of fucking dogs, eating live puppies, and knocking out random elderly people. I accused you of it, so you better take it seriously.

Meanwhile, the sane, normal, staff of that school, the adults that actually work in that facility every day, are saying it's lies, rumors and misinformation.

Ask yourself "do I seriously think that a bunch of children in rural Utah have suddenly become furries, and do I seriously think that they're biting and scratching other kids?" If that's something you actually believe is happening, you are a clown person.

Occam's razor would suggest that the simplest answer is the correct one - a bunch of Christians are doing a moral panic, just like they have done virtually every single year since the 80s. "OMG GTA is teaching my kid to murder!!! FEAR!!! BE AFRAID!!!" "OMG Satanic cults are everywhere!!! FEAR!!!!" "OMG LGBT are all grooming my children to become gay!! BE AFRAID!!!" "OMG they're putting litter boxes in schools?!?!"

Does any of that sound familiar? Or does the pattern recognition part of your brain not function and you buy into every Christian moral panic that you ever hear about?
 
Sinister said:
I'll wait for even a single shred of evidence that a school in f*ckin UTAH has a significant "furry population."
Dude probably "buys in" every time the christians start clutching their pearls and do a moral panic. He probably thinks GTA will teach kids to murder, LGBT teachers are grooming children, litter boxes are in schools, and Satanic cults are on every block of his city.
 
Good, if nobody stands up to this every school will have its own SonicFox prancing about.
 
I've got family and friends in Utah and you guys are just absolute idiots if you think it's backwards in the way you're thinking.... How uneducated are you guys to really think that freaking Utah doesn't have gay people furries and trans people?

lol.
 
blackheart said:
Dude probably "buys in" every time the christians start clutching their pearls and do a moral panic. He probably thinks GTA will teach kids to murder, LGBT teachers are grooming children, litter boxes are in schools, and Satanic cults are on every block of his city.
Look how quickly the left rushes to attack Christians but rush to the defense of Muslims whenever they attack people or say death to America.
 
It's unlikely to be Christians in this case. It's almost certainly mostly Mormons.

I have no doubt there's at least five furries which is the low number the kids gave. They said 5 to 100. I highly doubt there's anywhere close to 100 furries lol.

I absolutely am sure and certain that all of the behaviors the people accuse furries of doing, scratching, barking, spraying air freshener, etc. absolutely have happened in the school at least once.

Im sure the accusing group is leaving out their own probably despicable behavior towards the furries and the fact that there's actually a beef where both sides are at fault. I'm sure that if the furries are interviewed, we will find that the accusing group teases taunts picks on them and mocks them and that there's rivalry between the groups.
 
White Whale said:
Look how quickly the left rushes to attack Christians but rush to the defense of Muslims whenever they attack people or say death to America.
The famous Christian victim complex strikes again.

Muslims are a minority in America. Christians are the religious majority and a huge power base. I don't spend my time demonizing groups that don't have any power. I get it though that that is ALL right wingers do. Attack minority groups with no power. If Muslims were the dominant majority in the US spreading moral panics and clutching their pearls about everything then I'd be making fun of them too.
 
terrapin said:
I've got family and friends in Utah and you guys are just absolute idiots if you think it's backwards in the way you're thinking.... How uneducated are you guys to really think that freaking Utah doesn't have gay people furries and trans people?

lol.
With the unbelievable increase in kids now identifying as an alphabet crew member, it’s not unlikely for this to be the case. Unless they believe all the kids who do are just localized in LA or NYC, and Utah magically was passed by.
 
terrapin said:
I've got family and friends in Utah and you guys are just absolute idiots if you think it's backwards in the way you're thinking.... How uneducated are you guys to really think that freaking Utah doesn't have gay people furries and trans people?

lol.
Imagine thinking that Payson, a rural town of 20,000 people in Utah, is full of trans kids and furries. It's not salt lake dude. It's a town of 20,000.....
 
blackheart said:
Imagine thinking that Payson, a rural town of 20,000 people in Utah, is full of trans kids and furries. It's not salt lake dude. It's a town of 20,000.....
I don't think that so I won't imagine it.
 
