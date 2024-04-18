Students walk out of Utah middle school to protest ‘furries’ Several students and adults participated in an hours-long walkout from Utah's Mt. Nebo Middle School on Wednesday.

A petition was started online on Sunday with an initial target of 500 signatures — a number of signatures that was reached by Wednesday, prompting the goal to increase to 1,000 signatures.The description for the petition says that the administration of the school should more strictly enforce the district's dress code. Specifically, supporters of the petition are trying to get stronger enforcement for the following section of the dress code:Jewelry, accessories, tattoos, hair, facial hair, and other elements of a student's appearance that draw undue attention, distract, disrupt, or otherwise interfere with the learning atmosphere at school or at school activities and events, or that create a health, safety, or welfare issue are prohibited.Section 3.1.8 of "Student Dress and Appearance Standards," Nebo School DistrictStudents who walked out expressed some of their grievances, even calling for the expulsion and banning of the furries. When Bartholomew asked if their parents knew they were out protesting, the students answered with a resounding "yes."Several children can be seen holding signs reading, "Compelled speech is not free speech." Another was holding a sign that said "I will not comply," and another sign said "We just wanted to learn."The students said there are attacks from the furries every day, but were unsure of how many furries there actually are at the school, shouting out numbers ranging from five to 100 students who identify as such.The school's "furry" population is accused of biting, scratching, spraying air freshener on, barking at and chasing other students.This is a strange story and the school has a dress code. Students are not supportive of people acting like animals which is very understandable.Apparently there is cat litter in the bathrooms. That is disgusting and a health hazard.