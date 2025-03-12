  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Crime Student treated for fractured skull after baton attack

www.foxnews.com

Virginia high school track star bashed in head by opponent with baton: 'I was just in disbelief'

Brookville High School (Va.) junior track star Kaelen Tucker was in "disbelief" after an opponent bashed her with a baton during a race last week, causing head injuries.
"So, on the back curve, I kind of got cut off, and I tried to pass her the first time, so I let her go ahead," Tucker said to WSET ABC 13 in an interview posted on Friday. "I knew when I got fully on the curve that I was just going to have to push through past her. So, as we were coming up in the middle of the curve, we were bumping arms a lot. So, I got a little more on the outside of the curve to go around her."

"When I finally pushed through to get in front of her, that’s when she hit me in the head with the baton."
This is a crazy story and as far as I know this girl hasn't been charged with anything. Surely this is assault with a deadly weapon?

Tucker was assessed by a doctor and was told that she had a concussion and a possible skull fracture, according to local news outlet WSLS 10.
globalnews.ca

High school runner suffers concussion when opponent strikes her with baton - National | Globalnews.ca

'When we got off the curve I slowly started passing her and then that's when she just hit me with a baton and I fell off the track,' Virginia athlete Kaelen Tucker said.
Here is the absolute piece of trash claiming it was an 'accident.'



Please no racist shit ITT, both the girls are black.
 
I saw this and was surprised she wasn't arrested at the track. Now the perpetrator is playing victim. She says the baton got caught on other runners back and she lost her balance mid stride causing the baton to smash the other girls head lmao. Yeah, video shows she raised baton after she was passed and smashed the other girl in the head. Actions have consequences. I ran collegiately, and had a teammate throw a baton at another runner after he was purposely tripped. He was suspended the whole year and didn't even hit the other runner.
 
I Am Legion said:
I saw this and was surprised she wasn't arrested at the track. Now the perpetrator is playing victim. She says the baton got caught on other runners back and she lost her balance mid stride causing the baton to smash the other girls head lmao. Yeah, video shows she raised baton after she was passed and smashed the other girl in the head. Actions have consequences. I ran collegiately, and had a teammate throw a baton at another runner after he was purposely tripped. He was suspended the whole year and didn't even hit the other runner.
Also her behavior after the incident showed no regret. If it was an accident she would have probably checked on the victim.
 
A fractured skull, yikes. It's obvious she hit the girl on purpose but it didn't appear THAT bad from the video. This girl would be better suited to just admit she got heated and made a mistake. Bad move trying to excuse poor sportsmanship.
 
Confucamus said:
A fractured skull, yikes. It's obvious she hit the girl on purpose but it didn't appear THAT bad from the video. This girl would be better suited to just admit she got heated and made a mistake. Bad move trying to excuse poor sportsmanship.
Hitting someone over the head with a metal pipe and giving them a concussion and possible skull fracture is a felony if she did it on purpose.

I'm sure the family's lawyers told them 'definitely don't admit you did it on purpose.'
 
That couldn't be much more blatant. If it's a fractured skull then that's a GBH charge (or whatever the American equivalent is) imo.
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
Also her behavior after the incident showed no regret. If it was an accident she would have probably checked on the victim.
SHe lost her temper and smashed the girl. She now has to deal with it. This was assault with a weapon. The other girl has a concussion and a possible skull fracture. Then she goes and cries and says she is a victim....put your pants on, admit you fucked up and beg for forgiveness.
 
