ColemanwastheGOAT
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2023
- Messages
- 12,199
- Reaction score
- 27,673
Virginia high school track star bashed in head by opponent with baton: 'I was just in disbelief'
Brookville High School (Va.) junior track star Kaelen Tucker was in "disbelief" after an opponent bashed her with a baton during a race last week, causing head injuries.
www.foxnews.com
"So, on the back curve, I kind of got cut off, and I tried to pass her the first time, so I let her go ahead," Tucker said to WSET ABC 13 in an interview posted on Friday. "I knew when I got fully on the curve that I was just going to have to push through past her. So, as we were coming up in the middle of the curve, we were bumping arms a lot. So, I got a little more on the outside of the curve to go around her."
"When I finally pushed through to get in front of her, that’s when she hit me in the head with the baton."
This is a crazy story and as far as I know this girl hasn't been charged with anything. Surely this is assault with a deadly weapon?
Tucker was assessed by a doctor and was told that she had a concussion and a possible skull fracture, according to local news outlet WSLS 10.
High school runner suffers concussion when opponent strikes her with baton - National | Globalnews.ca
'When we got off the curve I slowly started passing her and then that's when she just hit me with a baton and I fell off the track,' Virginia athlete Kaelen Tucker said.
globalnews.ca
Here is the absolute piece of trash claiming it was an 'accident.'
Please no racist shit ITT, both the girls are black.