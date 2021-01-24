Student loan payments on pause

You better hope tom ain’t a dogger and sees thisI got an eighth on tick from my mate Tom when I was in college and never paid him back
Dirty dog dogger doggin dogged dogger dogsOh Tom likes dogging alright.......
I'm going to get my shit paid off in no time at this rate. Amazing how much I've chipped down the balance since April already.FYI just saw this last night. It looks like loan payments were put on hold again until September. Months will still count towards PSLF. I'm sure this affects some of you guys here. Cheers.
I’ve taken the opposite approach. I’ve paid the least possible and none since the lockdowns started. Mine will be forgiven in another 2-3 years.I'm going to get my shit paid off in no time at this rate. Amazing how much I've chipped down the balance since April already.
Forgiven by whom? Joe Biden? lolI’ve taken the opposite approach. I’ve paid the least possible and none since the lockdowns started. Mine will be forgiven in another 2-3 years.
PSLF. 10-years of qualifying work = loans forgiven.Forgiven by whom? Joe Biden? lol
Even if he manages to wipe out what $10k.. $20k... I can't imagine he'll come close to eradicating a med school loan.
Well la di da...PSLF. 10-years of qualifying work = loans forgiven.
If your loans are smaller, you probably will pay it off before 10 years of payments. Doctors might pay $0 all through training, which usually will count towards forgiveness, and then will try to minimize payments through one of the programs designed to reduce loan payments. With these COVID loan pauses, I have doctor friends who will pay around $35k and have over $500k forgiven. It’s pretty crazy.Well la di da...
I'm trying to take advantage of this zero interest as much as possible cause I'm not banking on the government to erase it.
With these COVID loan pauses, I have doctor friends who will pay around $35k and have over $500k forgiven. It’s pretty crazy.
I only have about $20k left. I started with around $37k many years ago but I was paying much lower than standard ten year repayment and due the compound interest was making it take forever to get the principal down. It's like I'm basically making two payments a month now with no interest... At least in terms of what is coming off principal.If your loans are smaller, you probably will pay it off before 10 years of payments. Doctors might pay $0 all through training, which usually will count towards forgiveness, and then will try to minimize payments through one of the programs designed to reduce loan payments. With these COVID loan pauses, I have doctor friends who will pay around $35k and have over $500k forgiven. It’s pretty crazy.
Average indebtedness at graduation is around $250k, but that includes a lot of kids who don’t take loans because of rich parents. Average for only those who actually take out loans is a bit higher than that. Then that grows at a little over 7% during residency for years when you’re making $50k a year and not making loan payments. Then if you’re just making the minimum payment and counting on forgiveness, it will just keep going up.Holy shitballs, I know med school ain't cheap, but how in the holy hell is it even possible to run up over half a million in loans?
I have friends who went to Ivy Leagues as foreign students and they're still well under that amount.
Average indebtedness at graduation is around $250k, but that includes a lot of kids who don’t take loans because of rich parents. Average for only those who actually take out loans is a bit higher than that. Then that grows at a little over 7% during residency for years when you’re making $50k a year and not making loan payments. Then if you’re just making the minimum payment and counting on forgiveness, it will just keep going up.