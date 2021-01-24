  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Student loan payments on pause

FYI just saw this last night. It looks like loan payments were put on hold again until September. Months will still count towards PSLF. I'm sure this affects some of you guys here. Cheers.
 
I'm going to get my shit paid off in no time at this rate. Amazing how much I've chipped down the balance since April already.
 
I’ve taken the opposite approach. I’ve paid the least possible and none since the lockdowns started. Mine will be forgiven in another 2-3 years.
 
Forgiven by whom? Joe Biden? lol

Even if he manages to wipe out what $10k.. $20k... I can't imagine he'll come close to eradicating a med school loan.
 
Well la di da...

I'm trying to take advantage of this zero interest as much as possible cause I'm not banking on the government to erase it.
 
If your loans are smaller, you probably will pay it off before 10 years of payments. Doctors might pay $0 all through training, which usually will count towards forgiveness, and then will try to minimize payments through one of the programs designed to reduce loan payments. With these COVID loan pauses, I have doctor friends who will pay around $35k and have over $500k forgiven. It’s pretty crazy.
 
Holy shitballs, I know med school ain't cheap, but how in the holy hell is it even possible to run up over half a million in loans?
I have friends who went to Ivy Leagues as foreign students and they're still well under that amount.
 
I only have about $20k left. I started with around $37k many years ago but I was paying much lower than standard ten year repayment and due the compound interest was making it take forever to get the principal down. It's like I'm basically making two payments a month now with no interest... At least in terms of what is coming off principal.
 
Average indebtedness at graduation is around $250k, but that includes a lot of kids who don’t take loans because of rich parents. Average for only those who actually take out loans is a bit higher than that. Then that grows at a little over 7% during residency for years when you’re making $50k a year and not making loan payments. Then if you’re just making the minimum payment and counting on forgiveness, it will just keep going up.
 
Can the government pay my car loan? Electricity bill? Credit card bill?

Thanks in advance!
 
That's just fucked up. Here in Canada you can't get much past $150k unless you really, really try for it. Average for my doc friends is somewhere around $100k including undergrad, we just simply won't loan out more unless some fairly rare conditions are met, though that's been changing in recent years as loan restrictions are loosening up.
 
...yeah and university is a good idea because...?
 
