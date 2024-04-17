Social Student gets suspended for saying "illegal aliens" in class after hearing it from the News

ap_051108026850-5889ab8c51627974fe3719dd93b6d4a05ff4774c.jpg



A 16-year-old student at Central Davidson High School in Lexington, North Carolina was suspended for three days last week after using the term ‘illegal alien’ during a vocabulary assignment in his English class.
A teacher who assigned vocabulary words during class last Tuesday, including the word ‘alien.’ McGhee says her son made an effort to understand the assignment and responded to his teacher, asking, “Like space aliens or illegal aliens without green cards?”

According to an email describing the incident, sent to local officials and shared with Carolina Journal, a young man in class took offense to his question and reportedly threatened to fight him, prompting the teacher to call in the assistant principal. Ultimately, his words were deemed by administrative staff to be offensive and disrespectful to classmates who are Hispanic.
“I didn’t make a statement directed towards anyone; I asked a question,” said the student in response to his suspension. “I wasn’t speaking of Hispanics because everyone from other countries needs green cards, and the term “illegal alien” is an actual term that I hear on the news and can find in the dictionary.”

In addition to the three-day suspension, his record could be damaged as he aims to secure an athletic scholarship for college. He is actively involved in school clubs, track, and cross country.
 
This kid was definitely not asking a genuine question and was trying to stir things up though in fairness he could've just as easily been trying to be funny rather than offensive. Suspending him for three days seems way too harsh even if he was trying to be offensive but at the same time it is interesting that a kid being suspended for a few days can snowball into an act of oppression that generates an outrage campaign online.
 
Let me get this straight. A kid wanted a clarification on the meaning of a term, gets threatened with physical violence from another classmate, and ultimately ends up getting suspended?


What a load of bullshit.
 
The word "alien" was a word for a vocabulary assignment for a high school Language Arts class? As if, 16 year olds don't know what it means?

What lexicon are the books in that class?

Certainly elementary school kids know that "alien" means.
 
FWIW, I googled "Alien Definition" and got:

a·li·en
/ˈālyən/
adjective

belonging to a foreign country or nation.

Similar: foreign, overseas, nonnative, external, distant, remote
Opposite: native
noun a foreigner, especially one who is not a naturalized citizen of the country where they are living.
"an illegal alien"
 
not gonna lie, this feels like a drama bait story and yall are eating it up. i am not gonna soy out till we get more information about the situation. the site that published this article is blatantly right leaning and obviously has an agenda to push so i am heistant.
This kid was definitely not asking a genuine question and was trying to stir things up though in fairness he could've just as easily been trying to be funny rather than offensive. Suspending him for three days seems way too harsh even if he was trying to be offensive but at the same time it is interesting that a kid being suspended for a few days can snowball into an act of oppression that generates an outrage campaign online.
I assume everything posted by libsoftiktok is bait but this is still pretty dumb as outlined in the carolina journal article.

It's not a slur and if the class found it offensive the teacher should have used it as a teaching moment.

My wife had a resident alien card before she got her citizenship. It can be a legal term.
 
I assume everything posted by libsoftiktok is bait but this is still pretty dumb as outlined in the carolina journal article.

It's not a slur and if the class found it offensive the teacher should have used it as a teaching moment.

My wife had a resident alien card before she got her citizenship. It can be a legal term.
Asking bad faith questions to get a reaction from the teacher and fellow students is classic class clown behavior but I agree that suspending him seems too harsh.
 
The use of “illegal aliens” or “illegals” will ALWAYS be dehumanizing and disgusting. The use of them only show the moral disengagement tactics that are used repeatedly to justify the actions and mistreatment of immigrants.
 
Even if he was stirring things up its a joke they suspended him rather than the guy threatening to beat him up (who was obviously an illegal alien given how he reacted)
 
The use of "illegal aliens" or "illegals" will ALWAYS be dehumanizing and disgusting. The use of them only show the moral disengagement tactics that are used repeatedly to justify the actions and mistreatment of immigrants.
Maybe don't overstay your visa ILLEGALLY or don't cross the border ILLEGALLY so you won't get labelled an ILLEGAL?
 
The use of "illegal aliens" or "illegals" will ALWAYS be dehumanizing and disgusting. The use of them only show the moral disengagement tactics that are used repeatedly to justify the actions and mistreatment of immigrants.
context is key as for virtually everything.

“Like space aliens or illegal aliens without green cards?”

Sure, this question is bonafide retarded but a suspension for being a dumbass is performative and just regurgitating his preconceived notions that you assumed he had. It would be one thing if he was just screaming slurs and abusing people. But for a joke or genuine question that comes off as retarded shouldn't warrant a suspension given the context that we have.
 
if they are dehumanized so much in the US, maybe they can fuck off back to where they came from, where it is all nice and dandy.
 
The use of "illegal aliens" or "illegals" will ALWAYS be dehumanizing and disgusting. The use of them only show the moral disengagement tactics that are used repeatedly to justify the actions and mistreatment of immigrants.
Click to expand...
if they are dehumanized so much in the US, maybe they can fuck off back to where they came from, where it is all nice and dandy.
There we have it. The duality of American cultism. One that can't understand the nuance of words in differing contexts and another that cannot handle any criticism of the American Government without having a breakdown....
 
This kid was definitely not asking a genuine question and was trying to stir things up though in fairness he could've just as easily been trying to be funny rather than offensive. Suspending him for three days seems way too harsh even if he was trying to be offensive but at the same time it is interesting that a kid being suspended for a few days can snowball into an act of oppression that generates an outrage campaign online.
How is that offensive. If you're hispanic and are legally in the US, then you are not an "illegal" alien. Is "illegal" hispanic a better term? Im not sure what is the offensive word is here, is it alien?
 
