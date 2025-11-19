International Student escapes as authorities search for 24 other girls abducted in Nigeria

BY CHINEDU ASADU AND TUNDE OMOLEHIN
Updated 2:32 AM BRT, November 19, 2025

MAGA, Nigeria (AP) — A schoolgirl who was abducted with 24 others from a dormitory in northwestern Nigeria has escaped and is safe, the school’s principal told The Associated Press on Tuesday, as hunters joined security forces in the search for the missing students in forests close to the school.

The girls were kidnapped before dawn on Monday, when gunmen attacked the dorm at the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Kebbi state’s Maga town. Local police said the gunmen scaled the fence to enter the school premises and exchanged gunfire with police officers before seizing the girls and killing a staff member.

No group has claimed responsibility for taking the girls, but analysts and locals say gangs of bandits often target schools, travelers and remote villagers in kidnappings for ransoms. Authorities say the bandits are mostly former herders who have taken up arms against farming communities after clashes between them over strained resources.
Mass school kidnappings are especially common in northern Nigeria, and the Kebbi school is close to conflict hot spots including Zamfara and Sokoto states, where several gangs are known to operate and hide out.

The student who escaped arrived home late Monday, hours after the kidnapping, according to the school principal Musa Rabi Magaji. Another student was able to escape the gunmen in the minutes after the raid and was not abducted, the principal told AP.

“They are safe and sound,” Magaji said.

A video verified by AP shows the two schoolgirls, who appear to be in their early teens, lost in thought and surrounded by family and other villagers, with hijabs covering their heads. High schoolers in Nigeria are usually aged between 12 and 17.

Intensified rescue efforts​

Security forces and hunters, meanwhile, have intensified efforts to find and rescue the others, local officials said. Security teams swept nearby forests where gangs often hide while others were deployed along major roads leading to the school.
Kebbi Gov. Nasir Idris visited the school on Monday and assured of efforts to rescue the girls, and Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu met with soldiers in the hours after the attack and directed “intelligence-driven operations and relentless day-and-night pursuit of the abductors,” according to an army statement.

“We must find these children. Act decisively and professionally on all intelligence. Success is not optional,” the army chief said.

Families recount predawn attack​

By Tuesday morning, the dorm and the classroom block — a walking distance apart — were deserted. In Maga, families waiting for news of their children’s freedom expressed anger and frustration.

Resident Abdulkarim Abdullahi, whose daughter and granddaughter — aged 13 and 10, respectively — were among the kidnapped children, said he overheard the noise from his house.
“I was at home when I suddenly heard gunshots from the school. We were told that the attackers entered the school with many motorcycles,” said Abdullahi.

Amina Hassan, wife of the school vice principal Hassan Yakubu Makuku, said the assailants broke into their house, which is on the school premises, and fatally shot her husband. He was also the school’s chief security officer.

“Three of them entered and asked my husband, ‘Are you Malam Hassan?’ and he responded, ‘Yes, I am.’ They told him that we are here to kill you,” she told the AP.

School abductions are a strategy to draw attention​

At least 1,500 students have been seized in the region since Boko Haram jihadi extremists seized 276 Chibok schoolgirls over a decade ago. But bandits are also active in the region, and analysts say gangs often target schools to gain attention.

Analysts and residents blame the insecurity on a failure to prosecute known attackers, and the rampant corruption that limits weapons supplies to security forces while ensuring a steady supply to the gangs.


“Let’s say people have been kidnapped in the markets — it doesn’t go far, (or) if people have been kidnapped on the road — it doesn’t go far,” said Oluwole Ojewale, a security analyst at the Institute for Security Studies. “What gains traction is when (it is) strategic kidnapping, like school children.”

https://apnews.com/article/nigeria-school-abduction-73e7706ac03c8f7a97f351f47d011f86
 
There's a MAGA, Nigeria? That's hilarious lol.

Hope the missing girls are released/found safe. It's a new, widespread problem apparently

Has to be a shitty place to live, and it's not like anyone thought otherwise before the coordinated kidnap gangs.
 
It's gonna be tough trying to
save those girls.
Lately, Boko Haram has been pretty
active.
Must be funded by some Arab country.
I think the UN, useless as they are
should send troops.
Saving the girl
hostages isn't enough,
Intervention should be done.
Total war against these groups.
 
Imagine, being abducted and then having to escape the authorities as well.
 
Flower2dPeople said:
- It's a frequently thing there. They kidnap them to sell to warlords
 

Nigerian schoolgirls rescued after mass abduction in Kebbi​

The president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, said all 24 of the girls kidnapped last week had been rescued

All 24 schoolgirls held by assailants after a mass abduction last week from a school in north-western Nigeria have been rescued, the country’s president announced on Tuesday.

A total of 25 girls were abducted on 17 November from the Government Girls Comprehensive secondary school in Kebbi state’s Maga town, but one of them was able to escape the same day, the school’s principal said. The remaining 24 were all saved, according to a statement from the Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, though no details were released about the rescue.

“I am relieved that all the 24 girls have been accounted for. Now, we must put as a matter of urgency more boots on the ground in the vulnerable areas to avert further incidents of kidnapping,” the statement said.

The attack in Kebbi was among a spate of recent mass abductions in Nigeria, including a raid on St Mary’s school in north-central Niger state on Friday, in which more than 300 students and staff from the Catholic school were abducted. Fifty students escaped over the weekend.

Musa Rabi Magaji, principal of the primarily Muslim school in Kebbi, told the Associated Press that all of the girls had been released but that they were still in the custody of authorities. He had no immediate details of their condition.

Abdulkarim Abdullahi, whose two daughters, aged 12 and 13, were among those abducted, said authorities told him the girls were being taken to the state capital of Birnin Kebbi.

“I am excited to receive the news of their freedom. The past few days have been difficult for me and my family, especially their mother,” Abdullahi said in a telephone interview. “I will wait to see from the government about their wellbeing, but I can’t wait to see them in good health.”

Meanwhile, 38 worshippers kidnapped during a deadly church attack in central Nigeria’s Kwara state have regained their freedom, Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said in a statement on Sunday. Gunmen had attacked the Christ Apostolic church in Eruku on 18 November, killing two people and taking the others hostage.

No group has claimed responsibility for the recent abductions, but analysts and locals say gangs of bandits often target schools, travellers and remote villagers in kidnappings. The gangs have used kidnapping for ransom as one way of dominating remote communities with little government and security presence.


Authorities say the bandits are mostly former herders who have taken up arms against farming communities after clashes between them over strained resources.

School kidnappings have come to define insecurity in Africa’s most populous nation, and armed gangs often see schools as strategic targets to draw more attention. At least 1,500 students have been seized in Nigeria since the infamous kidnapping of the Chibok schoolgirls more than a decade ago, and many of the children were released only after ransoms were paid.

The kidnappings are happening as the US president, Donald Trump, has claimed that Christians are being persecuted in Nigeria, although attacks have affected both Christians and Muslims.

Arrests are rare and ransom payments are common in many of the hotspots in northern Nigeria.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...olgirls-rescued-after-mass-abduction-in-kebbi
 
