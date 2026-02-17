Struggling to get my A1C down - Prediabetes

My bloodwork just came back. I'm at 5.8.

The last time I checked 6 months ago, it was at 5.8.

Anything from 5.6 to 6.4 it Prediabetic and anything over that and you have Type 2 diabetes.

Can't eat any type of bread, any type of rice, or potatoes or pasta. Even fruit has sugar or carbs. Basically, your diet is restricted to vegetables and meat.

I started eating wheat bread and even made my own with a bread maker. Also swtiched to brown rice when I could, and no more sugar. Nothing but water. None of that helped, I'm still at 5.8. Turns out wheat bread, sourdough, brown rice doesn't mean shit. Can't have any of it.
 
Gemini:

How Green Tea Helps Lower A1C
  • Antioxidants (Catechins): Green tea is rich in polyphenols, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which help reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity.
  • Reduced Glucose Absorption: Compounds in green tea may slow the absorption of glucose from the intestines into the blood, preventing sharp post-meal spikes.
  • Improved Insulin Function: Some evidence suggests green tea helps cells become more sensitive to insulin, allowing them to metabolize glucose more effectively.
  • Lowered A1C: A meta-analysis of 17 studies found that green tea consumption significantly reduced fasting glucose and Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) concentrations.

Recommendations for Use
  • Amount: Studies often suggest drinking 3 to 5 cups of green tea per day to see benefits.
  • Preparation: Drink it plain or unsweetened. Adding sugar or milk can negate the benefits and cause the blood glucose spikes you are trying to avoid.
  • Timing: Consuming it with meals may help prevent blood sugar spikes from starches.
  • Best Types: Matcha green tea is highly concentrated, while standard green tea (like sencha) is also effective.

Important Considerations
  • Not a Replacement: Green tea should be used as a supplement to, not a substitute for, a healthy diet, weight management, and exercise.
  • Caffeine: It contains caffeine (around 30 mg per cup), which may not be suitable for those with high sensitivity, though it is much less than coffee.
  • Consistency is Key: Because the compounds are rapidly eliminated from the body, daily consumption is necessary to maintain benefits.
How far are you from your ideal weight?

I was prediabetic and I lost 15 lbs and my a1c came down.

I could stand to lose another 15 before I actually start to look good
 
are you eating whole grain bread or whole wheat? if i remember right, the glycemic index of whole wheat isn't that much different than white bread. let me see if i can find it.

are you eating anything with artificial sugar? even they don't have sugar, they can raise blood sugar. let me see if i can find the study.
 
Resistant starch,

Resistant starch rice is made by altering the cooking and cooling process of white rice to convert digestible starch into resistant starch, which your body cannot fully break down, reducing calorie absorption and improving gut health.

Key Steps to Make Resistant Starch Rice:
Add coconut oil during cooking: Stir in 1 teaspoon of coconut oil per half cup of rice while boiling. The oil interacts with starch molecules, altering their structure to form resistant starch.
Cool the rice thoroughly: After cooking, refrigerate the rice for at least 12 hours (up to 24 hours). This cooling process, known as starch retrogradation, allows amylose molecules to form strong hydrogen bonds outside the rice granules, turning them into resistant starch.
Reheat safely: Reheating (even via microwave) does not reduce resistant starch content. Some studies suggest reheating may even increase it slightly. Avoid overheating above 140°F (60°C) to preserve the structure.
Benefits:
Reduces calorie absorption by up to 50–60%.
Lowers glycemic index, minimizing blood sugar spikes.
Acts as a prebiotic, feeding beneficial gut bacteria and promoting colon health.
Increases production of butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that supports gut lining integrity and may reduce inflammation.
Optional Enhancements:
Soak rice overnight in water with 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar to reduce arsenic and lectin content (especially recommended for Indian basmati rice).
Use Indian or Himalayan basmati rice for lower arsenic levels and better safety profile.
Add MCT oil or coconut oil during reheating to further boost resistant starch formation.

You can find methods for potatoes too and other starches........
 
brown rice has lower glycemic index than white rice but long term use risks exposure to arsenic.

man diets and health scares are really rough. once there's an issue, it becomes a balancing act between different needs. you need to eat A to improve B, but eating A can impact C. very frustrating.
 
Mounjaro? All the people in those commercials seem to be dancing around and having a blast while lowering their A1C.

But on a serious note, I hear ya. Had some blood sugar issues for a while, mostly due to too much alcohol and poor diet, not overweight at all though. IT's apain and having too high or too lower blood sugar completely messes with energy levels, at least for me it did/does. Like I was just completely tired and exhausted all teh time, all day, no matter how much I slept.

Hopefully diet and exercise changes can help you man!!
 
if you're serious about not getting diabetes, you need to check your blood like 30mins after every time you eat. so you can see what you ate and how it affected your blood sugar levels because everyone is different. some people eat bread and it makes their blood sugar go crazy and some people can eat bread nothing happens. you have to find out what foods are causing your blood sugar to get so high and then start eliminating those foods.

also do you eat regularly? if you're eating just 1 giant meal, that can also cause blood sugar spikes. even not drinking enough water can cause blood sugar levels to rise.
 
you can stay eating white rice as long as you cool it down in the fridge. i'm too dumb to understand the process but it's called "starch retrogradation". by cooling off the white rice it causes the starches to resist digestion so it just passes through you instead of turning into sugar. you can even reheat the rice without it affecting the starch retrogradation. it's just the part of when you initially cook the rice, it must then bee cooled before being eaten.
 
Our dietary needs for sustenance and balance are not complex or confusing. They've only become this way for most people out of fear/anxiety over the last 100 years. You can thank the billions of processed foods and the amazing job of advertising for that.

Trust your gut, it knows what it needs.
 
Are you not on some sort of diet already?

I just got bloodwork back and my A1C went down from last year. It was 4.9, went down to 4.6. I contribute this to my diet.
 
I have been reading about the natural sugar xylitol of late. It is a sugar with unique characteristics. It doesn't raise insulin levels and it helps to alkalize the body. It is keto friendly. It tastes great also. It might be something your might enjoy.

There are a number of theories on type 2 diabetes. A complaint Ive read about is that the current main medical theory on type 2 is that while sugar levels can test perfect it doesn't prevent diseases associated with the condition - these include blindness, poor circulation leading to limb amputation, nerve damage, etc.

An interesting theory I read about a few months ago says basically the bodies pH level is much more important than most in the medical community acknowledge. Apparently only the ER practices treating pH levels. If you are experiencing a diabetic emergency making you to acidic, in the ER you will likely receive an injection of baking soda to neutralize the acid I read.

Some believe that it is excessive acid circulating around the body that is responsible for the damage seen with type 2 diabetes. The treatment recommended in the books I read is to eat a low acid acid diet. It is similar to what you mention your diet is already, avoiding grains, avoiding soda which has added acids in it, and limiting meat consumption.

personally i found it easy to get my pH levels to the ideal level. I don't eat grains, or don't eat grains often, and don't eat a whole lot of meat. With that said, my diet can be perfect, but what mainly gets me to the ideal pH testing level is drinking those green drinks sold at stores. A glass of a green drink a day, along with my diet i'm alkaline within 24 hours.

pH testing paper is cheap and can be bought on Amazon, or the local drug store, if interested of course.

One of the books I read ~

The pH Miracle: Balance Your Diet, Reclaim Your Health​



Forget counting calories, fat grams, and cholesterol. Forget blood pressure, blood sugar, and hormone levels. The single most important health measurement is the pH level in your blood. Now, The pH Miracle unlocks the surprisingly crucial role pH balance plays in weight loss. How acidic or alkaline your blood is (pH levels) directly affects your health and is controlled by diet.

For example, if the blood becomes overly acidic from eating too much of the wrong kinds of food -- wheat, bananas, meats, and cheese -- it can lead to weight gain, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and more. The Youngs' program includes over 50 recipes and explains which foods to eat, which to avoid, and which supplements can help on the way towards optimal health and weight loss. In just weeks, readers will find they have more energy and a stronger immune system, and will have shed pounds and inches.
 
