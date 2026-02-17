Struggling to get my A1C down - Prediabetes

The pH Miracle: Balance Your Diet, Reclaim Your Health​

I have been reading about the natural sugar xylitol of late. It is a sugar with unique characteristics. It doesn't raise insulin levels and it helps to alkalize the body. It is keto friendly. It tastes great also. It might be something your might enjoy.There are a number of theories on type 2 diabetes. A complaint Ive read about is that the current main medical theory on type 2 is that while sugar levels can test perfect it doesn't prevent diseases associated with the condition - these include blindness, poor circulation leading to limb amputation, nerve damage, etc.An interesting theory I read about a few months ago says basically the bodies pH level is much more important than most in the medical community acknowledge. Apparently only the ER practices treating pH levels. If you are experiencing a diabetic emergency making you to acidic, in the ER you will likely receive an injection of baking soda to neutralize the acid I read.Some believe that it is excessive acid circulating around the body that is responsible for the damage seen with type 2 diabetes. The treatment recommended in the books I read is to eat a low acid acid diet. It is similar to what you mention your diet is already, avoiding grains, avoiding soda which has added acids in it, and limiting meat consumption.personally i found it easy to get my pH levels to the ideal level. I don't eat grains, or don't eat grains often, and don't eat a whole lot of meat. With that said, my diet can be perfect, but what mainly gets me to the ideal pH testing level is drinking those green drinks sold at stores. A glass of a green drink a day, along with my diet i'm alkaline within 24 hours.pH testing paper is cheap and can be bought on Amazon, or the local drug store, if interested of course.One of the books I read ~Forget counting calories, fat grams, and cholesterol. Forget blood pressure, blood sugar, and hormone levels. The single most important health measurement is the pH level in your blood. Now, The pH Miracle unlocks the surprisingly crucial role pH balance plays in weight loss. How acidic or alkaline your blood is (pH levels) directly affects your health and is controlled by diet.For example, if the blood becomes overly acidic from eating too much of the wrong kinds of food -- wheat, bananas, meats, and cheese -- it can lead to weight gain, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and more. The Youngs' program includes over 50 recipes and explains which foods to eat, which to avoid, and which supplements can help on the way towards optimal health and weight loss. In just weeks, readers will find they have more energy and a stronger immune system, and will have shed pounds and inches.