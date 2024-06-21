Struggle Meal Tier List

Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here
Most of us have all been here and one point or another. I can afford actual food now but from time to time I like go back and revisit where it all started. It doesn’t get better than a fried bologna sandwich with crumpled up potato chips inside. And, I love me some struggle pizzza.