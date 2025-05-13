Strongman's ego explodes from outwrestling 170 lb 40 year old pure kickboxer that never fought MMA or grappled in competition

"Any fighter out there - I don't know anything about grappling and I was still able to fend him off just from the strength difference"

What's next, bragging that you can outwrestle a WMMA fighter?

Yet another one of these weird cherry picked opponent strongman videos to keep the nonsensical aura alive to gullible fans. Hafthor is different though, deserves major respect for going against Gordon Ryan. Heck even going against Gunnar is way above what any of these other guys would dare to do.



Here's an idea, go against Saduluev or Maynard with your 100-200 lb strength advantage. That should be enough to overpower him right? Too bad they will never accept that challenge, would be good for a laugh.
 
khabib-khabib-nurmagomedov.gif
 
I used to follow Mitch and watch his strong man stuff, especially his motto of: Lift Heavy, BE KIND...

But he's like every other loser. Cheated on his pregnant wife with her best friend, like a scumbag, and he hasn't addressed it at all. Just pretending like everything is cool.

He also keeps doing shit like this, and then thinking he's a badass. He wrestled with old ass Pat Berry and got excited when he was winning. Mitch seems like the type that would react horribly to being hit, so one overhand right to his Canuck brain should end the fight by tap out.

This dude is a real piece of shit though, I hope he challenges a legit fighter and gets absolutely wrecked.
 
Wow I'm in shock, a Sherdogger that doesn't literally simp/white knight for strongmen. Not sure what it is but I've noticed their brain shuts down and they go into emotion driven mode when strongmen are criticized as if it was their significant other, and the only other entity I've seen them do that for en masse is Khabib.
 
Sometimes I wonder if strongman got their own forums. Some of them here aren't even fight fans.
 
Get Strickland on the phone.

Most of them are leftover refugees from bodybuilding.com I believe, which permanently shut its forums in September of 2024, where the most important aspect of your fight game is the size of your pythons and what type of farm equipment you can lift.
 
Khabib really does seem to trigger some folks<lmao><lmao> Meltdowns about him in the most random threads.
 
