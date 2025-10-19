Strongest Guy at the Seniors Gym — a PR Log

B

BroScienceTalkatWork

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 19, 2025
Messages
2,122
Reaction score
1,683
Broke that rule yesterday. Tried to OHP 225 standing and it worsened my tendonitis. Didn’t even get close

Anyways… I do barbell OHP and triceps on Saturday

Smith machine bench (my poor shoulder can’t handle 2 big barbell presses) and arms on Wednesday

Trap deadlift or hack squat on mondays.

Friday night —-

Seated OHP 135 2 reps

Seated OHP 135 2 reps

Seated OHP 205 5 reps

Standing dumbbell OHP 80s — 13 cheat reps

Standing OHP 70s —- 23 cheat reps
Farmers walk 100 feet 100 pounds

Standing OHP 65s ?? Reps

Seated lat raise 5 sets

Tricep pull 6 sets
 
Last edited:
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Broke that rule yesterday. Tried to OHP 225 standing and it worsened my tendonitis. Didn’t even get close

Anyways… I do barbell OHP and triceps on Saturday

Smith machine bench (my poor shoulder can’t handle 2 big barbell presses) and arms on Wednesday

Trap deadlift or hack squat on mondays.

Friday night —-

Seated OHP 135 2 reps

Seated OHP 135 2 reps

Seated OHP 205 5 reps

Standing dumbbell OHP 80s — 13 cheat reps

Standing OHP 70s —- 23 cheat reps
Farmers walk 100 feet 100 pounds

Standing OHP 65s ?? Reps

Seated lat raise 5 sets

Tricep pull 6 sets
Click to expand...
Story of my life.

Oh, you just rehabbed your back? Let’s pick up this weight without warning up.
 
Rob Battisti said:
Story of my life.

Oh, you just rehabbed your back? Let’s pick up this weight without warning up.
Click to expand...
Type of shit that just happens when you’re on your own….

But if you try and make it a social activity you want to compete.. don’t want to be a dumbass who gets injured etc.

My shoulder already feels better. Gonna chop off some accessories and really focus on compound lifts
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Broke that rule yesterday. Tried to OHP 225 standing and it worsened my tendonitis. Didn’t even get close

Anyways… I do barbell OHP and triceps on Saturday

Smith machine bench (my poor shoulder can’t handle 2 big barbell presses) and arms on Wednesday

Trap deadlift or hack squat on mondays.

Friday night —-

Seated OHP 135 2 reps

Seated OHP 135 2 reps

Seated OHP 205 5 reps

Standing dumbbell OHP 80s — 13 cheat reps

Standing OHP 70s —- 23 cheat reps
Farmers walk 100 feet 100 pounds

Standing OHP 65s ?? Reps

Seated lat raise 5 sets

Tricep pull 6 sets
Click to expand...
When I get to 225 ohp I'll show you to put the sting of defeat in your soul

Hope you get better soon
 
godhatesacoward said:
When I get to 225 ohp I'll show you to put the sting of defeat in your soul

Hope you get better soon
Click to expand...
Strict overhead?

My guy I’m working off seated.. and I’m working toward 5 reps 225.

So if you use legs at all.. it won’t “put the sting of defeat in my soul”
 
Alright.. chest

Warmup
2 reps 100

2 reps 150

2 reps 190

Main

6 reps 280 bench, smith machine (3 plates, 10 bar)

3 reps 280 bench

3 reps 260 bench

6 reps 260 bench with a wide ass grip —- oh damn that’s helpful

4 sets pushups
———————-

Seated lat raise 30s x2

PR — 40 pound standing lat raise.. 20 reps.. sloppy/cheat reps.

Triceps press 230 for 15

Triceps press x7

Kettlebell overhead 80 x4

Mobility work. Need to up protein to 250..
 
315 trap deadlift x1

405 trap deadlift x1
405 trap bar deadlift x1

425 trap bar deadlift x1

475 trap deadlift x1

425 trap deadlift x1. Tried to do farmers hold but only lasted 5 seconds

Abs s3

Machine leg press s3

Pull-ups x14 (I weigh 212.. still disappointing tho)

Weighted pull up 70 x1

Weighted pull up 45 x4

Weighted pull up 45 x4

Weighted pull up 25 x4

Pull up x10

Tricep pulldown 230 x16.


3 hour break

Noticed forearm spasms so no bicep today

Tri press 230 x17

Tri press s2

Machine row 240 x8. Damn fucking forearm still whining. Calling it

Kettlebell Tricep s5

Seated lat raise 30 s3

Tri pull s3





475 trap deadlift
 
Chest

Bench

Warm up s4

280 smith x7

My bench is moving up slow.. I should have this at 10 already..

280 smith x5

260 x 5

260 x 5

210

Pushups

Light leg work

Machine curl x3

Tricep pulldown x6

Short workout.

Disssapointed about the bench. Im gonna replace OHP with bench. If im on target to easily hit 5-10 reps 225 SOhP.. my bench should be mid 3’s
 
Chest

1.5 in pin bench press

275 7 reps

275 9 reps wide grip

Dropped the weight and focused on the arch. Back pain sub scapular and lats

Shoulder raise

22 reps 40

6 reps 50

Seated x whatever

One arm cable shoulder raises x3

Tricep pulldown 230 (full extension now. Locking out arms)

13 reps

Tri pull x 5

Bench dips x 3. Banning. I’m banning this one. Bad experience in the past

Concentration curls x 3

Mobility work


I’ve decided that the only safe way i can bench heavy is a pin press. I’m going to raise it down so it’s hugging my chest

Don’t have the mobility to work off a high arch.. and bounce reps are super dangerous for an inexperienced bencher. Especially a strong one

You work off machines for years and you can’t just magically
Fix everything. But pin press reps with full ROM. I’ll still be proud when I hit 10 reps 315
 
What are you doing for rotator cuff muscles?

Every workout you need to be doing at least a few high rep sets of something. I'd prioritize external rotation. You need to bullet proof your shoulders.

My personal favorites are external rotations in horizontal and vertical planes for reps of 20-50 as well as isometric contractions with arm raised as high as possible against the doorway for 50 reps.

I posted videos of some exercises you can do in this thread...

WhiteMousse

Pain/Rehab Thread 'Lower Shoulderblade injury'

Been dealing with this for about a month. It doesn't stop me from doing anything I need to do but damn it hurts. As far as identifying it goes, it's my right shoulder, the back of the shoulderblade. There is irritation near the "tip" of the blade, as well as on the outside of my armpit. If I raise my arm, bend it 90 degrees and put pressure on the back of my head, I can feel the pain in my shoulder. Reaching out with my arm twisted also recreates the pain.

I'd like to stretch and strengthen this but the thing is I don't know exactly what muscle has been injured, and so I'm not sure...
 
DEVILsSON said:
What are you doing for rotator cuff muscles?

Every workout you need to be doing at least a few high rep sets of something. I'd prioritize external rotation. You need to bullet proof your shoulders.

My personal favorites are external rotations in horizontal and vertical planes for reps of 20-50 as well as isometric contractions with arm raised as high as possible against the doorway for 50 reps.

I posted videos of some exercises you can do in this thread...

WhiteMousse

Pain/Rehab Thread 'Lower Shoulderblade injury'

Been dealing with this for about a month. It doesn't stop me from doing anything I need to do but damn it hurts. As far as identifying it goes, it's my right shoulder, the back of the shoulderblade. There is irritation near the "tip" of the blade, as well as on the outside of my armpit. If I raise my arm, bend it 90 degrees and put pressure on the back of my head, I can feel the pain in my shoulder. Reaching out with my arm twisted also recreates the pain.

I'd like to stretch and strengthen this but the thing is I don't know exactly what muscle has been injured, and so I'm not sure...
Click to expand...
I’m doing daily mobility work but pretty light

Lean arm on door or wall 3 sets

Vertical shoulder rotation on bench with a 5 pound weight 3 sets

Pull apart band 3 sets

Superman on bench (lay on the bench and raise both arms up)

More geared toward delt/overhead rotation then rotator cuff

Good call —- I need to evolve my mobility work alongside my routine

Always appreciated man
 
Back day goals — switch back to volume bodybuilder style except deadlift. And Tricep stuff


Trap bar deadlift

Warm up

425 x 1

475 x1

515 fail. Last week had my shoes off.. I could hit this without shoes. But that’s a pathetic ROm

425 x1. Held for 5 seconds

An machine x3


Pull ups x17. Arm feels tight

Mid row - 145 x22 (no momentum)

160 x 11

175 x 10

190 x 10

205 x 10

190 x 10

Machine row s3

Assisted pull up s3

Machine leg press s3

Hip abductor s3

Tricep pulldown 230 x17

Tri pull 245 x6

Tri pull 235 x5

Tri pull s3

Standing kettle crushers s3

Concentration curls s4

Damn.. my biceps really won’t let me do more than a couple sets.



Pull ups 17. Arm
 
Bench with trainer

Warm up

135 x2 s3

185 x3

135

185 x3

275 x5 (controlled.. full rom)

275 x1 (I fucked up)

245 x7

225 x11

Pushups

Quad machine s3

Abs s2

Shoulder raise 40 x24. Only PR of the day

Shoulder raise 35 s2

SOHP 185 x5

Sohp 135 x4

Cable shoulder raise s5


Hour break

Tricep pulldown 230 x16

Tri pull s5. Kettle Tricep s3. Crushers s2

Damn.. was hoping for more. I’m sure technique will get me 10-20 extra pounds on bench.. but how much muscle can I gain? Tricep pulldown slowing down kinda worries me.
 
Bench

275 x6

275 x4

265 x5

275 x3

245 x8

225 x8 (narrow grip)

Honestly felt like I left one in the tank on that first set. Supported by my performance thereafter

Shoulder raise 40s x26

Cable raise 2 sets


Tricep pulldown 230 x15

Tricep pulldown 5 sets

Bench 185 x13

Tricep pulldown 5 sets

Whatever man.. I’ll go through the 14th of January to hit this 345 or 5 reps 315

Ima beat my trainers 1RM. Then I get his job overseeing Princeton club express. Just how it works
 
Bench warm up

8 reps 275

Shoulder felt tight though so I switched to smith machine

335 fail

335 fail

280 x5
I’ve almost never hit a fight rep on the smith. It freezes and you lose momentum

Anyways..

Shoulder raise 50 x 10. Cheated too much. There’s a fine line..

Seated Shoulder raise s2

Tricep pulldown 230 x17

Tricep pulldown 240 x8(ish)

Tricep pulldown 5 closing sets

Concentration curl 50 x12

Concentration curl 35 x??

Machine curl

Machine curl



Damn man.. starting to lose that delt separation. I’m 217 now. But I trust the process.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,612
Messages
58,449,526
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top