Strongest Guy at the Seniors Gym — a PR Log

Broke that rule yesterday. Tried to OHP 225 standing and it worsened my tendonitis. Didn’t even get close
Anyways… I do barbell OHP and triceps on Saturday
Smith machine bench (my poor shoulder can’t handle 2 big barbell presses) and arms on Wednesday
Trap deadlift or hack squat on mondays.
Friday night —-
Seated OHP 135 2 reps
Seated OHP 135 2 reps
Seated OHP 205 5 reps
Standing dumbbell OHP 80s — 13 cheat reps
Standing OHP 70s —- 23 cheat reps
Farmers walk 100 feet 100 pounds
Standing OHP 65s ?? Reps
Seated lat raise 5 sets
Tricep pull 6 sets
