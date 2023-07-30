Stronger shins

You should always turn in for the reason that you want the front of your shinbone to connect. The Tibia isn't exactly round. It has sort of an edge towards the front. The fitting analogy is a ruler. Think you can break a ruler in half over the edge of your desk? You absolutely can. You can't when you put that ruler on it's edge though.

When you throw a 'lazy' leg kick your leg can snap pretty easily if it's checked because the side of the shin connects. You may gain a bit by telegraphing less, but imo it's not worth it. One of the worst bone breaks a human can go through.

Nvm, the Bas Rutten vid explains it. It's a very good analogy.

From knee to ankle all of it is technically fine to hit with. The endings can get a bit uncomfortable. Towards the foot the ligaments start connecting and the Tibia gets a bit curvature. Bruised ligaments aren't great, so I stay above the ankle when possible. Towards the knee it's pretty much the same. At some point ligaments start and if you hit with that part it will be less comfortable.

Mechanically speaking, the further down the better. Basic physics. The farther away from the axis of rotation, the higher the velocity. The higher the velocity the greater the transferred force on impact.



Personally I use the middle section I suppose for low and body kicks and tend to connect a bit lower when going for a headkick. I guess that's more trigonometry than comfort though.

I do find that the upper part of the shin, meaning upwards of the middlepoint, tends to swell a lot more than the lower section after impacts.



Kicking the bag certainly helps. It depends on the level though. It certainly increases the bone density over time, but I came to a point where I didn't get anything out of it. I couldn't get my shins to hurt from lowkicking the bag continually, but shin checks in unguarded touch sparring were still hell. I'm not doing this anymore, but for a while I smashed my shins with a rolling pin and then rolled them out before going to bed. I actually liked that a lot because you are in full control of how much pain you expose yourself to. Similar to stretching.

Worked super well for me. The only downside I hear is that you push away the nerves from the edge of the shin. Some say you're just numbing them over time, but others say you basically push the nerves away where you won't hit them when you kick. The issue then becomes that you potentially miss critical impacts that may cause micro fractures that may then lead to more issues from continued impacts.