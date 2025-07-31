Stronger and has decent technique vs. Advanced technique with weaker strength - Which usually wins?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
If both guys are roughly the same size, but ones stronger and has decent technique and the other is more technically advanced but weaker in strength.
Who usually takes it in your experience or perspective?
I think technique usually wins over power. I'd say 8 out of 10x.
This is basically DDP vs. Khamzat imo.
