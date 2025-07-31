  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Stronger and has decent technique vs. Advanced technique with weaker strength - Which usually wins?

Which usually wins?

  • Stronger and has decent technique.

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • Advanced technique with weaker strength.

    Votes: 3 75.0%

  • I'm not sure.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
If both guys are roughly the same size, but ones stronger and has decent technique and the other is more technically advanced but weaker in strength.

Who usually takes it in your experience or perspective?

I think technique usually wins over power. I'd say 8 out of 10x.

This is basically DDP vs. Khamzat imo.

Ddp-v-chimaev.png
 
I don't think that's the case. Chimaev has more technique on the ground... Not on the feet.

DDP is somewhat like JJ... Unorthodox striking and mixes both well enough. DDP seemed always more like a wrestler initially, but his striking is unorthodox, spinning elbows, clinches with knees, spinning kicks... It's unorthodox and with a strong will to do everything to win. Khamzat seems more one tool imo, more heavily dependant on his wrestling and his quick flurry. He goes into a rush and his high likelihood is getting it done within 1 or 2 rounds...

That is why I see that fight as interesting with DDP being like a JJ and Chimaev like a Tom Aspinall, as well. One has a bigger chance if caught quickly, like Chimaev, but if it drags, DDP starts to take over...
 
