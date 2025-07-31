Stronger and has decent technique vs. Advanced technique with weaker strength - Which usually wins?

I don't think that's the case. Chimaev has more technique on the ground... Not on the feet.



DDP is somewhat like JJ... Unorthodox striking and mixes both well enough. DDP seemed always more like a wrestler initially, but his striking is unorthodox, spinning elbows, clinches with knees, spinning kicks... It's unorthodox and with a strong will to do everything to win. Khamzat seems more one tool imo, more heavily dependant on his wrestling and his quick flurry. He goes into a rush and his high likelihood is getting it done within 1 or 2 rounds...



That is why I see that fight as interesting with DDP being like a JJ and Chimaev like a Tom Aspinall, as well. One has a bigger chance if caught quickly, like Chimaev, but if it drags, DDP starts to take over...