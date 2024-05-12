Striking stats in ufc broadcasts

Hello gentlemen,



I'm just curious if others of you question the stats shown during the fights.



To be honest I don't count while I watch but I watched the Caceres vs Woodson fight and watched three very closely contested rounds.



The commentators were on Woodsons nuts the whole fight but I watched it and it was close ... then the stats come up in round 2 and they said Woodson had something like 60 strikes to 20...



I'm willing to be wrong but that isn't at all what I saw...



Am I just wrong or are these stats ridiculous ?