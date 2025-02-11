  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Stricklands head coach disappointed in Sean - sides with his critics

Eric Nicksick, the head coach at Xtreme Couture openly criticizes Strickland's showing, calling it "uninspired fighting."

"It just seemed like he was sleepwalking," Nicksick says on the Ariel Helwani Show. "This was tough, man. I was just trying to dig him out of it through the rounds. I didn't know if he was trying to collect data in the beginning, or if it was just a generally slow start, or what was going on. But as the rounds began to progress, I could tell how it just didn't feel like he was in it - the way most of the times he is."

"It was a tough 25 minutes. To travel all the way out there... and let's not forget, this is a title fight. I take these title fights very seriously. I don't know. I was just disappointed, man. I was disappointed with it all, the entire outcome, the whole fight as a process. I thought it was just kind of flat."

Several people, including UFC broadcaster Din Thomas and former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, have criticized Strickland since the fight. And Nicksick believes this criticism is warranted.

"We have to be real: It just was a very underwhelming performance in an opportunity to fight for the title, where there's people in this sport that never even realize that potential to ever even be in an opportunity to fight for a championship. That should be enough to get you motivated, to get you off the couch. It just, to me, was... we didn't perform."

"It's on all of us. It's on me as a coaching staff, it's on Sean."

Nicksick adds that the 33-year-old former champion, who's lost two of his last three fights and is outside the title picture, needs to consider his goals moving forward.

"I think he needs to evaluate what he wants to do in this sport. If it's just to make money, then that's great for you - let us know. I want to coach world champions though. My motivations are different. I think that just to kind of show up and do that, and not really back things up - just, to me, was kind of uninspiring."
 
Yeah tend to agree. Didn't really show up. What happened to the war n shit...

He seemed too happy n goofy lately, what's happened to him, maybe he went n took ayahuasca with Wilder.
 
Ironic coming from the guy who helped coach Francis into getting slaughtered by AJ.
 
is it just me or is this basically telling Sean that he needs to be more coach-able or else he's not welcome at the gym anymore?

Very interesting.
 
Skills gap is different from a lack of heart and fight
 
did he coach him during those camps? Francis got a different boxing coach and worked mostly with dewey cooper, eric said he showed up in the final 2 weeks to just be there for him as a friend, not as a coach. There's not much eric could help francis with in terms of boxing anyway lol
 
I agree, usually coaches don't try to come out publicly against their fighters. I accidently deleted the post you quoted with my fat fingers.
 
