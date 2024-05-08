Media Strickland's coach: Sean turned down Chimaev due to travel issues, DDP wanted Sean rematch but UFC denied

On Sean's next fight:

I think Paulo is a great opponent, and I don't get lost in the rankings and numbers, you know. Paulo Costa is a dangerous opponent no matter where he's at in the rankings at that time.
You have to mind your Ps and Qs against a guy like him. His athleticism and his fast twitch, the power that he carries... Man, the guy is always dangerous and I think he's very deserving
of this fight.

On other names that were in the air:

I know they're hoping for Khamzat, but I don't think Sean can travel to Saudi Arabia or something. I'm not a hundred percent sure of that, but I do know that Khamzat's name was possibly
kicked around, but you know, Khamzat's gonna be this big draw in Saudi in that fight. You know, it's more about location than the opponent in my opinion, so yeah that was it.

And I ran into Dricus man, and we actually played paintball together. And dude, Dricus is a class act man. Like, I really enjoy having a conversation with him. And you know, they said that
they had been asking for the rematch for Sean, they were trying to get that rematch. And the UFC wanted to go another direction, so that is probably gonna be Izzy. Which is no problem,
I understand what the UFC are trying to do, but we need to focus on Paulo Costa now. We need to get that win.

On this current fight camp:

The great part about Sean is that he's always at the gym. He's always working. It's some really, really hard practice and him and Johnny Eblen are just neck and neck, everytime they are
in here. I love having Johnny in the room because those two just push each other. I remember texting both of them after training on a group chat where I was just like 'man, that was so
impressive to see how hard you two work together'.
 
If DDP wanted a Strickland rematch, I'm kind of surprised the UFC didn't go for it unless they're totally hellbent on giving Adesanya a (unearned) title shot.
 
Never realized how much I needed Sean-khamzat until now
 
UFC knew DDP got a BS win, (Sean's fault for sparring instead of fighting) but lets be real about Khamzat. He is STILL unproven ANYWHERE except on his tweeter platform.
 
Dana's Conscience said:
If DDP wanted a Strickland rematch, I'm kind of surprised the UFC didn't go for it unless they're totally hellbent on giving Adesanya a (unearned) title shot.
I don't buy that they've been hounding the UFC for the rematch. Just sounded like some thing they would say to appear nice when talking to Nicksick.
 
Dana's Conscience said:
I'm kind of surprised the UFC didn't go for it unless they're totally hellbent on giving Adesanya a (unearned) title shot.
You think if the UFC weren't obsessed with DDP fighting Adesanya that Strickland doesn't get that decision? Screams more manipulation of the judging from the UFC. This sport is so tiresome.
 
Hopefully Eblen spends his time in the gym sparring DeSean, instead of OnlyFans
 
i am not surprised in the slightest that Sean cant go to Saudi Arabia
regardless of visa issues - i guarantee he'd bring up Jamal Khashoggi at the press conference or some other wild shit like that
<lol>
 
