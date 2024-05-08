



On Sean's next fight:



I think Paulo is a great opponent, and I don't get lost in the rankings and numbers, you know. Paulo Costa is a dangerous opponent no matter where he's at in the rankings at that time.

You have to mind your Ps and Qs against a guy like him. His athleticism and his fast twitch, the power that he carries... Man, the guy is always dangerous and I think he's very deserving

of this fight.



On other names that were in the air:



I know they're hoping for Khamzat, but I don't think Sean can travel to Saudi Arabia or something. I'm not a hundred percent sure of that, but I do know that Khamzat's name was possibly

kicked around, but you know, Khamzat's gonna be this big draw in Saudi in that fight. You know, it's more about location than the opponent in my opinion, so yeah that was it.



And I ran into Dricus man, and we actually played paintball together. And dude, Dricus is a class act man. Like, I really enjoy having a conversation with him. And you know, they said that

they had been asking for the rematch for Sean, they were trying to get that rematch. And the UFC wanted to go another direction, so that is probably gonna be Izzy. Which is no problem,

I understand what the UFC are trying to do, but we need to focus on Paulo Costa now. We need to get that win.



On this current fight camp:



The great part about Sean is that he's always at the gym. He's always working. It's some really, really hard practice and him and Johnny Eblen are just neck and neck, everytime they are

in here. I love having Johnny in the room because those two just push each other. I remember texting both of them after training on a group chat where I was just like 'man, that was so

impressive to see how hard you two work together'.